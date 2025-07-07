Even microwave ovens do not belong on an extension lead or multiple plug. Gemini @blue News

Too few sockets, too many appliances. Multiple plugs and extension cables are often the only solution. But if you are not careful when using them, you risk more than just a short circuit.

Martin Abgottspon

The temptation is great when the nearest socket seems inaccessible or is simply missing - an extension cable or multiple socket is needed. But caution is advised, as not all electrical appliances can be connected to such a socket.

Various fire departments repeatedly urge caution. In particular, appliances with an output of over 1,500 watts can overheat extension cables and, in the worst case, cause a fire. A permanently installed socket outlet is always the safer choice here.

Multiple sockets are generally designed for a total output of around 3,000 to 3,500 watts. Therefore, these appliances should never be connected to an extension lead.

Hot air fryers

The popular alternative to the classic deep fryer scores with less fat but significantly more watts. Commercially available appliances consume between 1,400 and 2,100 watts. Some models even reach up to 3,000 watts - and thus exceed the load limit of many multiple sockets. Therefore, such appliances should always be plugged directly into a permanently installed socket.

Microwaves

They seem harmless, but microwaves are also among the problematic candidates. Even if individual models only require up to 1,000 watts, the risk often arises from the combination. In kitchens, microwaves often share power strips with toasters, kettles or coffee machines. The total load is crucial and is quickly exceeded.

Electric heaters

When it's freezing outside, fan heaters can keep rooms warm for a short time. But with an output of up to 3,000 watts, they are anything but harmless. If you also use an extension cable, you could cause an overload and, in the worst case, a cable fire.

Washing machines and tumble dryers

Heavy household appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers need a stable power supply. A multiple socket outlet is simply not designed for this. Even a brief overload can cause a cable to become very hot. This is particularly critical in old buildings with outdated electrical installations because fuses do not always trip reliably.

Coffee machines

A single coffee machine draws around 1,000 watts. This is not a problem on its own, but in reality it is often joined by a kettle or toaster. That adds up. If you operate several kitchen appliances from one power strip, you run the risk of overloading them.

Power strip to power strip

What looks like a clever solution is one of the most frequent causes of smouldering fires - the so-called chain connection of multiple plugs. This involves plugging one socket strip into another. Usually because there is not enough space. The result is extreme heat development, overloaded cables and risks that can hardly be controlled.