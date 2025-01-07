You can support the health of your pancreas with a healthy diet. iStock/magicmine

Which foods prevent pancreatic diseases? Here are a few tips to support the function of your pancreas. From A for artichoke to Z for lemon.

Fatty, sugary foods, alcohol, nicotine and foods that are difficult to digest such as pulses and cabbage should be reduced, especially if you already have problems.

Holistic approach: A healthy diet, combined with exercise and weight regulation, promotes the function of the pancreas and helps to prevent diseases such as diabetes and pancreatitis. Show more

The pancreas sits between the stomach, duodenum and spleen. Without this important organ, some of our body's basic functions no longer work. For example, the regulation of blood sugar levels, which is carried out with the help of insulin produced by the pancreas.

To ensure that the pancreas continues to perform well, you can provide support through your diet.

With the right diet, you can influence the likelihood of developing pancreatic disease.

For example, what your pancreas doesn't like at all are fatty and sugary foods, alcohol and nicotine. Fresh fruit and vegetables and bitter foods, on the other hand, are good for it.

We have compiled a list of foods that can prevent or even alleviate pancreatic diseases.

Artichokes

Artichokes are healthy for the pancreas. The best way to prepare them is to steam them gently. iStock/barmalini

The flowering fruit artichoke also has many properties that support the pancreas in its function and protect it from illness.

To preserve the health-promoting ingredients of the artichoke as much as possible, you should prepare the mildly nutty fruit as gently as possible, for example by steaming it.

Berries

Strawberries support the function of the pancreas. Franziska Gabbert/dpa-tmn

How about a colorful mix of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries? Berries contain antioxidants, fiber and polyphenols. These substances have a positive effect on blood sugar levels, digestion, inflammation and cell damage. So it can be really good to support the function of the pancreas!

Spices

Spices have a positive effect. If the salivary gland is inflamed, it is better to avoid hot spices. Miomente/dpa-tmn

Spices not only provide an intense flavor, they can also stimulate the digestive enzymes and insulin production of your pancreas.

The pancreas enjoys bay leaf, aniseed, fennel, camomile and lovage. Overly hot spices should be avoided - especially if the pancreas is already inflamed.

Coffee

It is advisable not to drink too much coffee. sda

Because espresso is so bitter, it is also one of the foods that promote pancreatic health.

You can therefore indulge this need for a wake-up call in the afternoon. However, espresso and other types of coffee should always be consumed in moderation, otherwise the negative effects on your health will outweigh the positive ones.

Pumpkin

Pumpkins contain enzymes that stimulate cell renewal. Florian Schuh/dpa-tmn

Pumpkins are not only popular with Halloween fans, but also with the pancreas.

They contain enzymes that stimulate cell renewal in the organ and relieve it. The orange autumn fruit can therefore counteract the preliminary stages of diabetes or alleviate existing diabetes.

Garlic

Garlic is a miracle cure. Imago/Wirestock

The tasty bulbous fruit garlic also has a supportive and preventative effect.

With numerous beneficial nutrients such as sulphur-containing compounds and antioxidants, garlic protects the pancreas from inflammation and cell damage and reduces the risk of developing diabetes, pancreatic cancer or pancreatitis.

Lemon

Lemons are healthy and contain a lot of vitamin C. Lemons have an anti-inflammatory effect. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Lemons are generally considered to be very healthy, so it is not surprising that they are also good for the pancreas.

With lots of vitamin C, the fiber pectin and other ingredients, they stimulate digestion, have an anti-inflammatory effect and support a slow rise in blood sugar.

Avoid fat, sugar and pulses

Pulses are considered difficult to digest. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

If you are prone to pancreatitis or suffer from acute inflammation of the pancreas, you should pay particular attention to your diet.

In addition to the well-known pests such as fat and sugar, there are a few other foods that should be avoided. These include cabbage and pulses, for example, which are actually considered healthy but are difficult to digest.

A healthy lifestyle

A healthy diet helps your health. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Of course, the dietary tips should not be considered in isolation, but should ideally be embedded in a generally healthy lifestyle. The foods mentioned should be part of a diet that is rich in unprocessed fruit and vegetables and as free as possible from fats, sugar, alcohol and nicotine.

Healthy lifestyle

Exercise is also part of a healthy lifestyle. KEYSTONE

Diet is not the only factor in keeping your pancreas healthy. Sufficient exercise and avoiding obesity also contribute to a pancreas that serves you well into old age.

Preventing diseases through a healthy lifestyle is always much easier than getting them under control or treating them once they have broken out.

