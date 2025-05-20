Former criminal Joseph Kariaga now holds piglets in his arms. AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku/Keystone

Joseph Kariaga and his buddies used to be criminal youths in their slum in Nairobi. The brutal boys became fighters against hunger and violence. A model that deserves imitators.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost a dozen former gangsters in Kenya's capital Nairobi have founded the "Vision Bearerz" initiative to escape their life of crime.

Instead of committing crimes, they now supply the neighborhood with vegetables and hand out food to children.

At the same time, they fight against drugs and crime with educational programs and events. Show more

They stole cell phones, did not shy away from robberies and repeatedly clashed with the police: Joseph Kariaga and his gang were a group of gangsters in the poor district of Mathare in Nairobi. When Joseph's brother was shot dead by security forces, everything changed.

"I thought about my life. I had to change," says the now 27-year-old Kariaga about the turning point eight years ago. "We said: 'We can't live like this. We're going to lose our lives." Many of our friends were already dead."

From criminals, the young people at the time became farmers with a mission. Kariaga and almost a dozen of his buddies founded "Vision Bearerz". They supply the neighborhood with vegetables and give food to children. And they fight against drugs and crime with educational programs and events.

They want to kill two birds with one stone: keep young people off the wrong track and improve the food situation in Mathare.

Farm among corrugated iron huts

The group works on an urban farm located between the muddy streets and corrugated iron huts of the huge settlement. The population of Mathare - an area less than two square kilometers in size - is estimated to be around half a million.

The lack of infrastructure in such settlements is one of the biggest problems, explains Jeffrey Okoro from the aid organization CFK Africa. He appreciates the contribution of "Vision Bearerz" in the fight against poverty and violence. This is because poverty drives young people into crime, says Okoro.

"Most people in slums like Mathare are not able to earn enough to buy a decent meal," he explains, "and children under the age of five are twice as likely to be malnourished." Gangs lured with the promise of quick money.

Brother's death flipped a switch

Ex-gangster Ben Njoki agrees: "If you're born here, you don't have much," says the 28-year-old. "You rely on violence."

But after the fatal shooting of Joseph Kariaga's brother, the switch flipped for him too.

More than a dozen young people with whom he and his friends had grown up had already lost their lives. They realized that they would have the same fate if they did not find alternatives to crime, explains 32-year-old Moses Nyoike, who has taken over the chairmanship of "Vision Bearerz".

Initially, the young people began collecting garbage and set up a vegetable trade. They bought the produce from outside and sold it in Mathare, where the supply gap was huge. Eventually, they started to grow vegetables locally. With the permission of the authorities, they cleaned up the soil of an old landfill site and set up a cultivation area.

The beginning was difficult. The contaminated soil and uncertain water supply were major challenges. Through the "Growth4Chance" organization, which supports start-ups in communities, the young people finally received the necessary training in urban horticulture.

From criminals to entrepreneurs

Vision Bearerz now grows more than just vegetables. The group breeds pigs and tilapia perch, runs a car wash and a public toilet. The young entrepreneurs use the proceeds to buy corn flour for Ugali, among other things. With the cereal porridge, beans and home-grown vegetables cooked to a solid consistency, they provide more than 150 children with lunch once a week.

"The life I was living was a lie," says Ben Njoki. "It led to nothing. We lost people. Now we are gaining the people in the village."

Anyone who wants to join "Vision Bearerz" has to commit to renouncing crime. Sometimes someone has already relapsed, which tarnishes the image of the initiative. In addition, despite all the activities, it is difficult to raise the money needed for the Saturday meal every week.

Nevertheless, this is a model that could be copied on a larger scale or elsewhere, praises Okoro from CFK Africa. "The future of development lies in locally run organizations," he emphasizes. There is a similar commitment in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, among other places.

Joseph Kariage's mission is helping him to shake off his criminal past. And even though the pain of his brother's death remains, he is proud of what he can now achieve.