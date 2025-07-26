  1. Residential Customers
Spectacular shots in Nebraska These hailstones are as big as tennis balls

Nicole Agostini

26.7.2025

Hailstones that shatter car windows because they are so big? Such scenes recently occurred in the US state of Nebraska. In the video you can see how heavy the hail was.

26.07.2025, 17:50

26.07.2025, 17:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was a violent hailstorm in Nebraska, USA, at the weekend.
  • The hailstones were the size of tennis balls, according to eyewitnesses.
  • There are numerous images on social media capturing the natural phenomenon.
An extreme hailstorm took the city of Stapleton in the US state of Nebraska by surprise at the weekend. Tennis ball-sized balls of ice fell from the sky, crashing onto cars and shattering windows. Scenes straight out of a disaster movie.

Numerous images of the extreme hailstorm went viral on social media. In the video you can see for yourself how wild the storm raged.

Nebraska is repeatedly hit by hail, as the town is located in the so-called Hail Alley. This is where the US states of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming meet. This area experiences an average of seven to nine hail days per year.

