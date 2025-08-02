I'm too sexy for this Instagram: The cat of Belgium's prime minister. Instagram

Belgium's prime minister has posted a photo of a cat. Maximus Textoris Pulcher is the name of the new Insta star. Maximus is not an isolated case: many political personalities rely on animal companions.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever posted a photo of his cat Maximus Textoris Pulcher - since then, the cat has been causing a stir and even has his own Instagram account.

Animals always play a role in politics: they make heads of state more human and generate sympathy.

Other heads of government also have pets: Larry from Downing Street, Macron's dog Nemo or Putin's Labrador Konni are examples. Show more

One cat is currently causing a stir in Belgium. Not just any cat, but that of Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Maximus Textoris Pulcher is the name of the cat that De Wever posted a picture of at the beginning of the week.

The picture of the cat was so popular that Maximus now even has his own Instagram account.

Animals always play a role in politics. Many heads of state and government rely on animal companions - whether out of love for animals or for PR reasons to make them appear more likeable and human. Here is an (incomplete) overview of the animal companions of political personalities.

Larry from Downing Street

One of the best-known political pets is probably Larry the cat. He has lived in Downing Street, the home of the British Prime Minister, since 2011. David Cameron got him from an animal shelter to get rid of mice in the building. And when Cameron resigned as Prime Minister and moved out, Larry stayed.

Larry has now lived through six different prime ministers. The cat also has the unofficial title of "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office".

Larry the cat has lived in Downing Street for 14 years. KEYSTONE

Macron & Nemo

French President Emmanuel Macron also owns a dog. Macron got Nemo from an animal shelter and named him after Captain Nemo from Jules Vernes' novel. Nemo has lived with the Macrons at the Élysée Palace since 2017. In the same year, he made headlines for peeing against a fireplace in front of the cameras in the Macrons' office .

Nemo at the side of Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron. Keystone

Finland's former president & Lennu

Sauli Niinistö was President of Finland from 2012 to 2024. He and his wife Jenni Haukio owned the dog Lennu. Lennu won hearts around the world because he was always grinning from ear to ear in photos.

The Boston terrier attracted particular attention in 2017 when an American journalist shared pictures of him on X. "It's really true what they say about people looking like their dogs," someone wrote. Lennu passed away in 2021.

In honour of National Dog Day in #Finland, here’s a picture of Boston terrier Lennu, the First Dog of Finland, relaxing with President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio at a reception. 📷Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva #dogday #koiranpäivä #ruffruff #woofwoof #hauhau 🐶🐕 pic.twitter.com/gkfae9K7n3 — thisisFINLAND (@thisisFINLAND) April 24, 2018

The President of Ireland & the Bernese Mountain Dogs

Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins likes Bernese Mountain Dogs. The dogs Bród and Síoda have regularly appeared with the President at official events. They have also met Prince Harry and Meghan. Higgins once said of the dogs: "They are not only icebreakers, they are also a great source of wisdom."

Thank you to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, Mrs Higgins (and Bród and Síoda!) for the warm welcome at Áras an Uachtaráin #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/SeDS0LThJ5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

Síoda died in 2020, Bród in 2023. After Síoda's death, the Irish President got himself a new Bernese Mountain Dog, Misneach, who still accompanies Higgins to public appearances today. In 2023, Misneach met the then US President Joe Biden, but immediately retreated and started barking when he tried to approach the dog.

Michael D. Higgins and Emmanuel Macron with a Bernese Mountain Dog belonging to the Irish President. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Queen Elizabeth & the corgis

Queen Elizabeth was a dog lover. She was known for her love of corgis. The first, Dookie, was given to the family in 1933 when Elizabeth was 7 years old. Since then, she is said to have kept over 30 corgis during her reign from 1952 to 2022.

The Queen in the 1960s with her corgis. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Putin & Konni (& Merkel)

Autocrats such as Vladimir Putin also keep dogs, the most famous of which was probably the Labrador Konni.

In 2007, Konni was present at a meeting between Putin and the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although he is said to have known that Merkel had been afraid of dogs since a dog bite in the early 1990s.

Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin at a meeting in 2007. The Russian president is said to have taken his dog Konni with him to demonstrate his power. KEYSTONE

In 2024, 17 years later, Putin apologized to Merkel for this. He had not known that Merkel was afraid, he told Russian media. Merkel's memoirs had previously been published, in which she wrote that she had found the situation "unpleasant" and interpreted Putin's facial expressions to mean that he had "taken a liking to it".

Konni passed away in 2014, but Putin still owns dogs: Buffy, Yume, Verny and Pasha are said to keep the Russian president company.

The dogs of the US presidents

Dogs have also been in and out of the White House. The Obama family owned two Portuguese water dogs. "He was exactly what we needed," Obama wrote on Instagram in 2021 when Bo died. "For more than a decade, Bo was a gentle constant in our lives - happy to see us on our good days, bad days, and those in between."

Joe Biden had several sheepdogs. However, his dog Commander caused rather negative attention after he bit several members of the Secret Service and had to leave the White House.

Donald Trump is one of only three US presidents (alongside James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson) who did not own a pet during their time in office.

Bo and Sunny in the White House garden in 2013. Bo died of cancer in 2021. KEYSTONE

