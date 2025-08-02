From Macron to PutinThese heads of state have already played politics with pets
Noemi Hüsser
2.8.2025
Belgium's prime minister has posted a photo of a cat. Maximus Textoris Pulcher is the name of the new Insta star. Maximus is not an isolated case: many political personalities rely on animal companions.
02.08.2025, 16:20
02.08.2025, 16:38
Noemi Hüsser
One cat is currently causing a stir in Belgium. Not just any cat, but that of Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Maximus Textoris Pulcher is the name of the cat that De Wever posted a picture of at the beginning of the week.
Animals always play a role in politics. Many heads of state and government rely on animal companions - whether out of love for animals or for PR reasons to make them appear more likeable and human. Here is an (incomplete) overview of the animal companions of political personalities.
Larry from Downing Street
One of the best-known political pets is probably Larry the cat. He has lived in Downing Street, the home of the British Prime Minister, since 2011. David Cameron got him from an animal shelter to get rid of mice in the building. And when Cameron resigned as Prime Minister and moved out, Larry stayed.
Larry has now lived through six different prime ministers. The cat also has the unofficial title of "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office".
Macron & Nemo
French President Emmanuel Macron also owns a dog. Macron got Nemo from an animal shelter and named him after Captain Nemo from Jules Vernes' novel. Nemo has lived with the Macrons at the Élysée Palace since 2017. In the same year, he made headlines for peeing against a fireplace in front of the cameras in the Macrons' office .
Finland's former president & Lennu
Sauli Niinistö was President of Finland from 2012 to 2024. He and his wife Jenni Haukio owned the dog Lennu. Lennu won hearts around the world because he was always grinning from ear to ear in photos.
The Boston terrier attracted particular attention in 2017 when an American journalist shared pictures of him on X. "It's really true what they say about people looking like their dogs," someone wrote. Lennu passed away in 2021.
The President of Ireland & the Bernese Mountain Dogs
Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins likes Bernese Mountain Dogs. The dogs Bród and Síoda have regularly appeared with the President at official events. They have also met Prince Harry and Meghan. Higgins once said of the dogs: "They are not only icebreakers, they are also a great source of wisdom."
Síoda died in 2020, Bród in 2023. After Síoda's death, the Irish President got himself a new Bernese Mountain Dog, Misneach, who still accompanies Higgins to public appearances today. In 2023, Misneach met the then US President Joe Biden, but immediately retreated and started barking when he tried to approach the dog.
Queen Elizabeth & the corgis
Queen Elizabeth was a dog lover. She was known for her love of corgis. The first, Dookie, was given to the family in 1933 when Elizabeth was 7 years old. Since then, she is said to have kept over 30 corgis during her reign from 1952 to 2022.
Putin & Konni (& Merkel)
Autocrats such as Vladimir Putin also keep dogs, the most famous of which was probably the Labrador Konni.
In 2007, Konni was present at a meeting between Putin and the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although he is said to have known that Merkel had been afraid of dogs since a dog bite in the early 1990s.
In 2024, 17 years later, Putin apologized to Merkel for this. He had not known that Merkel was afraid, he told Russian media. Merkel's memoirs had previously been published, in which she wrote that she had found the situation "unpleasant" and interpreted Putin's facial expressions to mean that he had "taken a liking to it".
Konni passed away in 2014, but Putin still owns dogs: Buffy, Yume, Verny and Pasha are said to keep the Russian president company.
The dogs of the US presidents
Dogs have also been in and out of the White House. The Obama family owned two Portuguese water dogs. "He was exactly what we needed," Obama wrote on Instagram in 2021 when Bo died. "For more than a decade, Bo was a gentle constant in our lives - happy to see us on our good days, bad days, and those in between."