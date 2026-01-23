The dance group Ghetto Kids was founded in 2007 as a social project for children from the slums of Kampala. Now they’re performing in the halftime show at the World Cup final in the U.S.—an incredible journey.

How is it possible to radiate so much positive energy? The dancing children from Uganda are inspiring millions of people around the globe. Their videos regularly go viral on social media. Now the highlight of their career is just around the corner: a performance at the World Cup in the U.S.

Personal invitation from Shakira

Global superstar Shakira personally invited the Ghetto Kids to perform the official World Cup song with her. Watch our video to see how the children reacted to the news and how their journey took them from the slums of Kampala to the world’s biggest stages.

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