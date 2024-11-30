Vacationing on a cruise ship? Already done it or still dreaming about it? In 2025, 20 new cruise ships will set sail. Watch the video to get a first impression of the eight most important ones.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 20 new cruise ships will set sail in 2025.

Three of them will be sailing in European waters.

The Mein Schiff Relax from TUI Cruises will embark on its first maiden voyage on March 16, 2025. Show more

Have you ever been on a cruise? What was your highlight: traveling around or the entertainment program and the infrastructure on offer?

Cruise ships are now equipped with roller coasters, slides and saunas. However, cruise ships are criticized by environmentalists and climate activists because, among other things, pollutants are released through the burning of heavy fuel oil or the water is polluted by sewage and waste. Despite this, new ships are constantly coming onto the market.

In 2025, for example, 20 new ships will set sail. In the video, you can see which eight cruise ships will embark on their maiden voyage in the new year.

