You could call them modern hieroglyphics. Emojis adorn most of our online conversations. At the start of the year, the selection is growing again.

Unicode releases new emojis in the first quarter.

They include a tree without leaves, fingerprint, beet and a splash of color.

The subjects acne, e-cigarette, "tampon" and lasagna were rejected.

Over the course of the year, the emojis hairy creature, distorted face and a battle cloud emerged. Show more

A dead tree, a fingerprint and beet: these and other emojis can soon be used in messaging services. The Unicode Consortium, which sets the international standard for character encoding, has announced that there will be new emojis in the first quarter of the new year.

Emojis are also part of these characters. The manufacturers of cell phone software are guided by the coding, so that the symbols published by Unicode will soon be seen on many cell phones. The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had previously reported on this.

Tree without leaves, fingerprint and harp

Unicode had already announced the new emojis for spring 2025 in the fall of 2024. However, according to the information provided, they will not be seen on smartphones and tablets until spring 2025. Unicode did not give an exact date. The new symbols include a fingerprint, beet and a blob of color.

A tree without leaves is also included. This is intended to draw attention to the droughts caused by climate change, according to the statement. "Climate change, environmental collapse and extended drought year after year are becoming part of our everyday lives," wrote Brian Baihaki, who requested the emoji.

Dead tree: The new emoji is coming in the first quarter of the year. Unicode

All creative minds can apply to Unicode for emojis. All that is required is a good explanation of the added value of the submitted character. Logos or specific people are not permitted - a jury decides which ones ultimately make it through.

What awaits us

A list from Unicode shows which proposed emojis have already been published or rejected and which may still be published. According to the list, "acne", "e-cigarette", "tampon" and "lasagna" were rejected as proposals.

Later this year, we can look forward to the "Hairy Creature", for example, which is based on the snowman Yeti. A "distorted face" in fisheye style is also among the new additions for the rest of the year. Even the remains of an apple and a "battle cloud" are set to become part of the modern visual language.

Emojis are likeable and their users are intelligent

73% of Germans surveyed by Adobe think that people who use emojis appear more likeable, funnier or cooler. This was published by the company in 2022. Last year, Adobe announced that 89 percent of international users find it easier to bridge language barriers with emojis.

And according to researchers at Indiana University and the Kinsey Institute in the USA, people who use emojis more frequently have greater emotional intelligence. Emojis are therefore a way of conveying content and communicating more effectively. And the way in which they are used reveals something about the person.

If you can't get enough of the colorful characters, you can adopt one from Unicode. Companies such as the fast food chain Red Lobster and Ford have adopted matching emojis for 5,000 dollars each and linked their websites in this way.