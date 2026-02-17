Tradition and high-tech merge at China's biggest TV gala: robots whirl swords through the air and perform perfectly synchronized choreographies - but how does it actually work?

Leana Bachmann

At China's biggest TV gala for the Spring Festival, the Unitree robots show what is possible today in terms of technology and choreography. Minute-long fight scenes, acrobatic movements and perfectly timed sequences transform the stage into a futuristic spectacle - a highlight of China's most-watched television program.

Robotics in motion

How the robots perform their kung fu movements so perfectly remains a developer secret - but the video clearly shows how high-tech and choreography merge into a fascinating dance.

