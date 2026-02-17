  1. Residential Customers
Kung fu meets high-tech These New Year dancers have everyone freaking out for a reason

Leana Bachmann

30.6.2026

Tradition and high-tech merge at China's biggest TV gala: robots whirl swords through the air and perform perfectly synchronized choreographies - but how does it actually work?

30.06.2026, 11:24

At China's biggest TV gala for the Spring Festival, the Unitree robots show what is possible today in terms of technology and choreography. Minute-long fight scenes, acrobatic movements and perfectly timed sequences transform the stage into a futuristic spectacle - a highlight of China's most-watched television program.

Robotics in motion

How the robots perform their kung fu movements so perfectly remains a developer secret - but the video clearly shows how high-tech and choreography merge into a fascinating dance.

