Good news for electricity customers, bad news for chocolate lovers. Because inflation is hitting everyday products. Comparis shows you where you save and where you pay more with the consumer price index.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Comparis Consumer Price Index, perceived inflation in Switzerland in January 2025 was 0.3% compared to the previous year, with German-speaking and Romansh-speaking Switzerland being the hardest hit.

Chocolate (+10.5 %), motor vehicle insurance (+6.1 %) and fruit/vegetable juices (+5.7 %) were the biggest price drivers, while electricity (-8.7 %) and heating energy (-5.0 %) became cheaper.

Couples under the age of 65 without children felt the impact of inflation the most (+0.5 %), while households with lower incomes were hardly affected (-0.1 %). Show more

The Comparis Consumer Price Index, in collaboration with the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich, measures the perceived inflation of consumers. For this purpose, only the price development of regularly consumed goods such as food, medicines or clothing is considered. The inflation rate is thus adjusted for rents or other durable goods.

According to the Comparis consumer price index, prices for everyday goods in Switzerland rose by 0.3% in January 2025 compared to the same month last year. The national consumer price index (CPI) of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) rose by 0.4%*.

Compared to December 2024, prices in the Swiss Comparis basket of goods rose by 0.2% (CPI: minus 0.1%*). In the previous month, the cost of everyday goods had remained unchanged (CPI: minus 0.1%*).

Falling prices for healthcare

Some areas have become significantly more expensive since January 2021. These include: Air travel (up 59.3 percent*), energy for heating (up 52.5 percent), electricity (up 38.2 percent*), margarine and cooking oils (up 27.6 percent*), sugar (up 26.6 percent*) and fuel (up 18.0 percent*).

By way of comparison, the Comparis consumer price rose by 7.7 percent during this period, while the CPI increased by 6.8 percent*.

However, not everything has become more expensive in the last four years; in some cases, prices have also fallen. A closer look shows: Healthcare prices have actually fallen by 1.9%* since January 2021.

This was due to falling prices for medical supplies (down 17.7 percent*), laboratory analyses (down 9.9 percent*), medicines (down 9.4 percent*) and glasses and contact lenses (down 2.2 percent*). However, prices for medical services (up 0.4 percent*), inpatient hospital services (up 1.5 percent*) and dental services (up 3.9 percent*) also rose comparatively moderately.

Only hearing aids and other medical aids (plus 8.5 percent*) have become significantly more expensive. "Healthcare accounts for just under 16 percent of the CPI. The falling prices of healthcare goods and services have had a dampening effect on inflation over the last four years. Without them, inflation would have been higher," explains Comparis financial expert Dirk Renkert.

However, this does not explain the annual rise in compulsory health insurance premiums. "The reason: their level depends not only on prices, but also to a large extent on the quantities demanded," the financial expert continues.

Strongest price increase compared to the same month last year

Anyone who spent money on chocolate last month had to dig much deeper into their wallets than a year ago. The price rose by 10.5 percent*. According to the Comparis analysis, no other product has become more expensive compared to the previous year.

"In addition to higher prices for sugar, milk and cocoa, higher costs for energy, transportation, packaging and wages led to an increase in chocolate prices. There is also a risk that increasing droughts and poor growing conditions will lead to reduced yields and higher prices in the coming years," warns Renkert.

Prices for motor vehicle insurance have also risen, namely by 6.1 percent*. That is second place in the inflation hit parade. The price increase for fruit and vegetable juices (plus 5.7 percent*) was the third highest. Margarine, edible fats and oils and women's shoes followed in fourth and fifth place with increases of 5.4 percent* and 5.2 percent* respectively.

Biggest price falls compared to the same month last year

Twelve months ago, consumers paid more for electricity than in January 2025. According to the Comparis analysis, prices have fallen by 8.7%* compared to the same month last year. "The sharp fall in electricity prices of almost 9% has led to a reduction in inflation of almost 0.2 percentage points compared to the same month last year. This will remain the case until the end of December, as electricity prices are only adjusted once a year - always in January," explains Renkert.

The prices of other printed products fell the second most, by 6.4%* compared to January 2024. Prices also continued to fall for fruit, vegetables, potatoes and mushrooms (down 5.9%*), energy for heating (gas, heating oil, firewood and district heating) (down 5.0%) and non-electrical appliances for personal hygiene (down 4.6%*).

Highest inflation among couples under 65 without children

Broken down by household type, couples under 65 without children experienced the highest inflation in the last twelve months. They are currently experiencing an inflation rate of 0.5 percent compared to the previous year. Life also became 0.4% more expensive for them in January compared to the previous month.

In purely mathematical terms, single-person households aged 65 and over feel the least of the inflation in percentage terms. With an index level of 107.0, the perceived inflation for them has remained unchanged over the last twelve months.

The income classes show that life has become most expensive for the highest income class compared to the previous year. The consumer price index for this class has risen by 0.5%. In January, inflation was up 0.2 percent.

The lowest income bracket was hardly affected by the rise in prices. Compared to the previous year, prices for them fell by 0.1%. Last month, consumption for the lowest income bracket was 0.1% cheaper.

Highest inflation in German-speaking and Romansh-speaking Switzerland

Broken down by language region, the following picture emerges: German-speaking and Romansh-speaking Switzerland recorded the highest year-on-year inflation at plus 0.3%. In January, the price level rose by 0.1% compared to the previous month.

The comparatively lowest year-on-year inflation was recorded in Italian-speaking Switzerland with a rise of 0.2%. Compared to the previous month, life there became 0.3% more expensive in January.