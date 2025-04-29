Like traveling back to the Stone Age: Uncertainty after power outage - Gallery All the trains suddenly stopped. Image: dpa A woman uses the flashlight on her cell phone to look at the map of the Madrid subway network. Image: dpa Despite the darkness, the feared looting failed to materialize. Image: dpa Long queues formed in many places. Image: dpa A city bus drives through the historic city of Santiago during a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal. Image: Mic Smith/AP/dpa A young couple stand on a wall and watch the sky at a viewpoint over Lisbon during a nationwide power outage. Image: Armando Franca/AP/dpa People queue to withdraw money from an ATM in Barcelona shortly after power was restored following a blackout. Image: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Like traveling back to the Stone Age: Uncertainty after power outage - Gallery All the trains suddenly stopped. Image: dpa A woman uses the flashlight on her cell phone to look at the map of the Madrid subway network. Image: dpa Despite the darkness, the feared looting failed to materialize. Image: dpa Long queues formed in many places. Image: dpa A city bus drives through the historic city of Santiago during a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal. Image: Mic Smith/AP/dpa A young couple stand on a wall and watch the sky at a viewpoint over Lisbon during a nationwide power outage. Image: Armando Franca/AP/dpa People queue to withdraw money from an ATM in Barcelona shortly after power was restored following a blackout. Image: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

There is a lot of good news in Spain and Portugal following the historic power blackout. But there are still unanswered questions - and a great deal of uncertainty among citizens.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tens of millions of households and businesses were affected by the power outage on the Iberian Peninsula on Monday.

The outage caused traffic chaos and the loss of mobile phone and internet connections in many places.

Now that the power outage and its consequences have largely been rectified, the focus is now on dealing with it. Show more

The day after the historic blackout, the key question remains unanswered: What caused the unprecedented blackout in Spain and Portugal? Uncertainty remains in the towns and villages of the Iberian Peninsula. The authorities have ruled out a hacker attack for the time being. They are investigating. Meanwhile, life in both countries is largely back to normal. The energy supply has been restored almost everywhere. And according to an initial assessment, there has been no looting as feared.

"Now we can all breathe a sigh of relief, but the big question is: can this happen again? And what if something like this goes on for longer in the future?", said a morning talk show on Spanish state TV station RTVE. A doctor from Madrid spoke on the radio station Cadena Ser of a frightening journey "back to the Stone Age".

Transport system largely back in operation

On Tuesday - around 24 hours after the blackout - almost everyone in Spain and Portugal had power again. The internet, telephones and traffic lights were largely working again after the total blackout. Subways and trains were running again almost everywhere, but in Catalonia, for example, there were still problems with local trains, which are used by tens of thousands of people every day to get to work and school.

Hospitals were not affected by the power outage thanks to generators. Bild: Miguel Oses/AP/dpa

The Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica announced that the entire power supply on the mainland affected by the outage had now been restored. According to the government in Lisbon, all 6.5 million households in Portugal have electricity again. The water supply is functioning nationwide and the entire transport system is largely back in operation following the power outage.

Search for the exact causes continues

Following the unprecedented power outage, which paralyzed large parts of the Iberian Peninsula at around 12.30 p.m. CEST on Monday, the exact causes remain unclear. However, to the reassurance of many, Red Eléctrica has now ruled out the possibility of a cyber attack following joint investigations with the cyber security institute Incibe and the intelligence service CNI. Nevertheless, the National State Court in Madrid opened a judicial investigation into the matter.

Tras una noche intensa, se ha logrado restablecer el 99,95% de demanda energética atendida y el 100% de las subestaciones de la red de transportes están repuestas.



En unos minutos volveremos a reunirnos en el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional para analizar la situación actual.… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 29, 2025

The Spanish government spoke of a historic event. Millions of people were cut off from the outside world for hours - without electricity, without a network, without connections. "We have never experienced anything like this before," said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a TV address. He praised the citizens for their exemplary behavior. Although it was pitch dark in many places at night, there were no incidents worth mentioning. For example, the feared robberies and looting did not occur, RTVE and other media reported in an initial assessment.

Crisis meetings in Madrid and Lisbon

What exactly triggered the collapse is still under investigation. Red Eléctrica blamed the collapse on the abrupt interruption of the electricity connection with France. However, the reason for this disconnection remained unclear for the time being on Tuesday. The governments in Madrid and Lisbon convened emergency meetings the following day. In Spain, the meeting was chaired by King Felipe VI.

After yesterday’s massive blackout in Spain, many were stuck on trains in the middle of nowhere for 10-14 hours.



No buses, no organization…



🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/zUhddZ1JM1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 29, 2025

Afterwards, Sánchez said: "This must never happen again!" The head of government announced that he would hold the private suppliers to account and initiate improvements to the supply system.

Both Spain and Portugal, as well as their capitals of Madrid and Lisbon, are currently suffering from a massive power outage, effecting airports, hospitals, power plants, subways, traffic lights, and other critical infrastructure across Western Europe. The cause of the outage is… pic.twitter.com/dBWfgwvXz0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 28, 2025

The spokesperson for the Popular Party (Partido Popular/PP) in parliament, Miguel Tellado, said in an RTVE interview that it was "deeply regrettable" that Sánchez had "still not given an explanation for what happened" even after three public appearances and that no one had taken responsibility. After more than 24 hours, the government must finally provide explanations and take responsibility. Tellado also expressed concern that the government had "no idea" what had caused the blackout.

"It was like being in a sauna"

On Monday, public life in Spain and Portugal came to a virtual standstill well into the night: People were stuck in elevators, subways and trains - like the young filmmaker Polo Menarquez, who had to wait out ten hours in a stationary high-speed train on his way from Madrid to Barcelona with around 500 passengers before the fire department led all the passengers safely outside. "I was amazed at how calm everyone remained. But in the end, the stuffy air and the heat were unbearable. It was like being in a sauna," he told RTVE.

Even a well-known German was not spared

The massive blackout, in which according to the authorities 15 gigawatts of electricity generation (60 percent of consumption) suddenly disappeared from the grid for five seconds, only affected the mainland according to official information, but not the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, for example. According to regional media reports, many people on Majorca did have cell phone problems for a short time, but this was probably a result of the difficulties experienced by the Spanish providers.

The fans at the Madrid Open are left in darkness amid the power outage.



Crazy scenes.



pic.twitter.com/dAqhUoByhF — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 28, 2025

Sport was not spared: play at the Masters tournament in Madrid was interrupted - including the match of German tennis pro Alexander Zverev. The tournament resumed on Tuesday. The chaos is over, but the uncertainty remains. "The radio silence with the cancellation of classes was wonderful, but now that the penny has dropped, I'm getting scared," 23-year-old architecture student Sofía told the German Press Agency.