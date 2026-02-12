"Asia's Amazon": camera traps discover rare animal species - Gallery Marbled cats live in Southeast Asia and are considered endangered. Due to their hidden, tree-dwelling lifestyle, the species has hardly been researched. Image: dpa Clothed monkeys are considered some of the most beautiful primates in the world - but they are extremely rare. Image: dpa The camera trap also captured a young Asian elephant in the Annamite Mountains. Image: dpa Sunda pangolins are threatened with extinction mainly due to poaching and habitat loss. Image: dpa "Asia's Amazon": camera traps discover rare animal species - Gallery Marbled cats live in Southeast Asia and are considered endangered. Due to their hidden, tree-dwelling lifestyle, the species has hardly been researched. Image: dpa Clothed monkeys are considered some of the most beautiful primates in the world - but they are extremely rare. Image: dpa The camera trap also captured a young Asian elephant in the Annamite Mountains. Image: dpa Sunda pangolins are threatened with extinction mainly due to poaching and habitat loss. Image: dpa

Camera traps show: Rare animals such as clouded leopards and hornbills live in the border region between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. But poaching and deforestation are threatening this unique natural paradise.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Very rare animals were discovered during a camera trap study in the Annamite Mountains.

Clouded leopards, Sunda pangolins and Malayan bears appeared in the pictures.

Many of these species are highly endangered, some are even threatened with extinction. Show more

Clouded leopards, Sunda pangolins and Malayan bears: A large-scale camera trap study documents the extraordinary biodiversity of the Annamite Mountains - a 1100-kilometer-long mountain range stretching from Laos and Vietnam to north-eastern Cambodia. The region is considered the last bastion of some of the rarest animal species in Southeast Asia, including the Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi), which was only scientifically described in 2000. So far, it has only been possible to photograph a specimen on very few occasions.

The region is so rich in species that it is often referred to as "Asia's Amazon", according to the nature conservation organization Fauna & Flora, which carried out the survey last year with the support of various ministries from the three countries.

The images were taken in the remote Virachey National Park in north-eastern Cambodia, among other places. They not only provide spectacular images, but also important data on the animals' behavior, habitats and proximity to human settlements.

Colorful hornbills and marmosets with beards

Fascinating double-horned hornbills - so-called "barometers of biodiversity" - were recorded, as were Asian elephants, marbled monkeys with their strikingly long tails, colorful marmosets with white beards and serow, goat-like antelopes. Many of these species are highly endangered, some are threatened with extinction - which is why the pictures are a minor sensation.

However, the study also paints an alarming picture: deforestation, habitat fragmentation and, above all, indiscriminate wire snares are causing massive damage to wildlife. According to the report, the latter could turn wildlife paradises into empty forests in a short space of time.

Carbon storage for the global climate

"To secure the future of these biodiversity hotspots, we need conservation that takes into account the needs of both the wildlife and the local population," said Gareth Goldthorpe, Asia-Pacific Advisor to Fauna & Flora. Many people in the region live in great poverty and are dependent on the forests for food, among other things. At the same time, the extensive forest areas store enormous amounts of carbon and therefore play an important role in the global climate.