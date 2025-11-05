On Tuesday evening, Trump is said to have welcomed four company bosses to a meeting. sda

They did not come on behalf of the Swiss government, but on their own initiative: a group of Swiss entrepreneurs met with Donald Trump to discuss punitive tariffs. Now an investigation is to show who was at the table.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A group of prominent Swiss entrepreneurs have met with Donald Trump without an official mandate to draw attention to the burden of additional US tariffs.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Rolex, Richemont, Mercuria and Partners Group, among others, as well as members of the Trump family; concrete results remained unclear.

Official efforts to abolish the 39% punitive tariffs have so far been unsuccessful and the dossier is now with the Department of Economic Affairs under Guy Parmelin. Show more

On Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump met with a so-called "Swiss delegation" to discuss punitive tariffs. However, it quickly became clear that these were not official representatives of Switzerland, but a group of top entrepreneurs who had acted on their own initiative.

The entrepreneurs had requested the meeting on their own initiative, a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an inquiry. The participants wanted to draw the US President's attention to the consequences of the high additional tariffs.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) was involved in the preparations for the meeting, according to the EAER. The Federal Council is generally responsible for the customs negotiations, but welcomes the corresponding commitment of the companies. The EAER did not disclose which company representatives were involved in the meeting.

Rolex and Richemont are said to have been with Trump

An investigation by the Tamedia newspapers has now shed light on the matter. According to "20 Minuten", Daniel Jaeggi, co-founder of energy trader Mercuria, and Alfred Gantner, co-founder of Partners Group, are said to have attended the meeting. Johann Rupert, Chairman of the luxury group Richemont, and Jean-Frédéric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, are also said to have been present.

Although the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) supported the group in its preparations, the composition was not determined by the Federal Council, according to the EAER. Rather, the entrepreneurs acted on their own initiative, as stated in a SECO press release according to "20 Minuten": "These meetings take place independently of the Federal Council's involvement in this matter."

Trump family at the table - but without an official mandate

In addition to Trump, his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump are also said to have taken part on the American side - both without an official government function. Their role in the talks remained unclear, as did their influence. Afterwards, President Trump spoke of an "open and constructive discussion" in which the trade imbalance between the USA and Switzerland in particular was addressed.

It was agreed that Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, would continue the talks with the Swiss side.

Swiss customs dossier still open

The additional tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports to the USA are among the highest in the world and are putting export-oriented companies in particular under pressure. Official attempts at mediation have so far been unsuccessful - neither a telephone call by President Karin Keller-Sutter nor a visit to the USA in August led to any results.

The delicate dossier is now in the hands of Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. It remains to be seen whether the informal meeting between business leaders and Trump will give new impetus to the official talks.