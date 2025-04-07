Renowned stockbroker Peter Tuchman after the crash in 2020 when coronavirus broke out. KEYSTONE

The stock market day began with a dive - worldwide. But as dramatic as it seems today: There have been darker chapters in financial history. These are the five worst stock market crashes of the last 100 years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today, markets plummeted worldwide. The reason: US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

blue News summarizes the biggest stock market crashes.

"Black Thursday", "Black Monday" and the 2008 economic crisis are just a few examples. Show more

The Trump policy and the tariffs imposed by the US president have been quite something. Today, Monday, stock markets fell all over the world. Economists are talking about a "crash".

But this is not the first time in the last hundred years that the stock market has plunged and the markets have been in turmoil. blue News explains the five biggest stock market crashes of all time.

Black Thursday and Black Tuesday (1929)

The great stock market crash of 1929, here in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Wikipedia

It has gone down in history as "Black Friday" - but strictly speaking, the most momentous stock market crash of all time began on Thursday, October 24, 1929, on the New York Stock Exchange. However, due to the time difference, the disaster was only noticed in Europe on Friday morning - and this is how the day got its misleading name here.

In the "Roaring Twenties", the USA was in the throes of progress: cars, electricity, skyscrapers and mass consumption - the economy was booming. The stock market had become a popular sport and shares were the topic of conversation among hairdressers, greengrocers and cab drivers.

Many investors dreamed of being able to make a living from stock market success. But the dream was built on sand: Countless investors had bought shares on credit. When share prices began to wobble in October, the whole system began to slide. On October 29, 1929, the so-called "Black Tuesday", 16.5 million shares changed hands - an unprecedented panic. By the low point in 1933, shares had lost an average of 75 percent of their value.

Millions were ruined overnight. Banks collapsed because they were sitting on bad loans. The economic shocks reached far beyond the USA. Credit-financed companies went bankrupt, resulting in mass unemployment. The global economy collapsed - and with it social cohesion.

The global economic crisis not only paralyzed the industrial nations. It destroyed trust, impoverished millions and paved the way for dictatorships, most notably National Socialism in Germany.

Black Monday (1987)

On the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 19, 1987. X

It remains the benchmark for panic on the financial markets to this day: "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987. In just a few hours, the Dow Jones lost more than 500 points - an unprecedented daily loss of 22.6 percent. In total, 479 billion dollars were wiped out in a single day. But what triggered this dramatic crash?

There is no clear cause - instead, a dangerous cocktail of economic tensions and political decisions were at work. The aggressive economic policy of US President Ronald Reagan, which relied on massive tax cuts and military spending, led to an increase in growth, but also drove up the trade deficit. Welfare cuts exacerbated the social imbalance, while the national debt exploded. The US dollar came under pressure and fell sharply in international comparison - especially against the German mark.

To stabilize the falling dollar, Reagan's Treasury Secretary James Baker announced an interest rate hike in October 1987. The reaction of the markets: shock paralysis - then panic. Investors feared a credit crunch, capital withdrawal and recession.

Added to this was a technical failure: a newly introduced computer system that relied on automated trading was unable to cope with the volume of more than 400 million transactions. False signals, automated sell orders and a lack of human corrections drove prices even lower.

What began in New York became a global crisis within hours: stock exchanges in Europe and Asia also crashed - an earthquake on the financial markets.

The dotcom bubble bursts (2000)

The Nasdaq fell from 5048 points to 1114. Wikipedia

It was the time of the digital gold rush - but the great Internet euphoria of the late 1990s ended in one of the biggest stock market debacles in history: the bursting of the dotcom bubble.

In the slipstream of the technological awakening, Internet start-ups such as Pets.com or theGlobe.com went public with unstable business models - often without profits, sometimes without significant turnover. However, the sums at which the dotcom companies were traded on the stock exchange had more to do with science fiction than reality. The goal: grow quickly, secure market share, profits later. However, the "later" never came for many.

With the absence of the dreaded Y2K problem and the interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in February 2000, skepticism grew. Business media warned that many of these companies were running out of money. Investors began to take profits - triggering an avalanche of panic selling and subsequently the stock market crash.

The Nasqad peaked at 5048 points on 10 March 2000 and then fell to 1114 points on 9 October 2002. The crash wiped out five trillion dollars of market capitalization.

The US Federal Reserve responded with massive interest rate cuts, which in turn fueled the real estate bubble of the 2000s - with devastating consequences: The next crash, the global financial crisis from 2007 onwards, originated here.

Financial crisis (2007-2008)

What began harmlessly came to a dramatic end. The New York Stock Exchange in 2008 during the crash. KEYSTONE

The images went around the world: collapsing share prices, stunned bankers, shocked small investors. Commentators spoke of nothing less than the "worst crisis since Black Friday in 1929" - and they were not exaggerating.

What began as an American dream of home ownership ended in a global economic catastrophe. The origin lay in the American real estate bubble: millions of Americans, often with little or no income, received loans to buy a home - even if they had neither a job nor any collateral. These so-called "NINJA loans" (No Income, No Job, No Assets) were not a marginal phenomenon, but were granted en masse - to people who would never have been creditworthy in a healthy financial system.

This credit boom was driven by extremely low key interest rates, initiated by central bank chairman Alan Greenspan, who flooded the market with cheap money after every crisis - such as the dotcom crash of 2000. This led to an artificially inflated real estate market. Banks continued to sell mortgages, bundling them into worthless financial products that were traded around the globe. And as long as house prices were rising, the madness was even profitable.

But the worst came when interest rates rose. A small move by the Fed, in which the key interest rate was raised, caused a bang. Many homeowners were suddenly unable to pay their mortgages. The result: foreclosures, falling house prices and a wave of defaults.

The loan packages lying dormant in the portfolios of major banks around the world lost value dramatically. It was the moment when the financial world began to totter. Banks no longer trusted each other, lending came to a standstill and the real economy followed suit - with full force. There was a mega stock market crash all over the world.

COVID-19 pandemic (2020)

A stock trader in New York during the 2020 crash. KEYSTONE

On March 12, the world officially declared a pandemic. We remember the day. This was followed by lockdowns and mass quarantines, business closures, curfews and contact restrictions. This not only plunged the world into a health crisis, but also an economic one.

Stock markets collapsed all over the world. The SMI recorded a loss of -9.6 percent. The second-highest loss in history. Only in 1989 on "Black Monday" did it record a loss of more than 10 percent.

The markets in London and New York slumped by 11% and 10% respectively. In Germany, the DAX fell by over 40 percent within a short period of time.

It took around four years for the stock market to recover, with some shares and companies still feeling the effects of the pandemic to this day.