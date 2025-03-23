  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the 50s These were the ski groomers, the snow groomers on two legs

Dominik Müller

23.3.2025

Have you ever seen a skier smoothing the ski slope with a roller? Watch the video to find out the story behind the so-called ski groomers.

23.03.2025, 19:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The first mechanical snow groomers came onto the market in the 1960s.
  • But before the machines came along, ski groomers were responsible for smoothing the slopes at some ski resorts.
  • They whizzed down the slopes, pulling a slatted roller behind them.
Show more

A freshly groomed ski slope is the dream of every ski fan. Snow groomers have been used for this purpose since the 1960s.

But before the machines came along, it was the ski groomers who smoothed the slopes. Watch the video to find out how fast they were.

More videos from the department

More from the department