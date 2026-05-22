The mother of the two boys was brought before a magistrate. EPA/RUI MINDERICO/KEYSTONE

Two little brothers were left alone in Portugal. Now their mother and stepfather are facing serious charges before a magistrate.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A French mother is said to have abandoned her young sons (3 and 5) together with her partner in Portugal.

The frightened children were noticed by a driver on a remote country road.

The couple was caught after they were recognized by a passer-by.

The woman has now been brought before a magistrate. She is said to have already neglected another 16-year-old son.

Her partner is a former police officer who is said to have left the force due to depression. He has already been convicted of violence against his ex-wife and has also lost custody of his own daughter. Show more

In the case of the sensational alleged abandonment of two French toddlers in Portugal, the mother and stepfather were brought before a magistrate in the evening.

In view of the serious allegations of domestic violence and abandonment and neglect of small children, Portuguese media expected that the two Frenchmen could be remanded in custody.

The 41-year-old mother of the two brothers, aged three and five, and the 55-year-old stepfather are said to have abandoned the children on Tuesday on a remote country road near Alcácer do Sal, around 60 kilometers south-east of Lisbon.

Children abandoned on a remote country road

A driver had noticed the crying and confused children. He took them into his care and informed the police. The boys have since been placed with a French-speaking foster family, according to several Portuguese media reports.

The mother and stepfather from Colmar in Alsace were arrested in Portugal on Thursday following a nationwide manhunt. A passer-by had noticed them in a street café in the well-known pilgrimage town of Fátima. He informed the police, who arrested the two Frenchmen.

Stepfather lost custody of his daughter

The woman advertises herself on the internet as a sex therapist. According to Portuguese media reports, the man is said to be a former French police officer who left the force due to depression.

LRTP reported that he had already been convicted of domestic violence against his first wife in 2010. He had met the mother of the children "a few months ago".

The French newspaper "Le Parisien" wrote that the former gendarme had been sentenced to nine months in prison with a two-year suspended sentence for harassment and violence against the mother of his daughter. He had posted conspiracy theory and anti-Semitic content on his Facebook page.

Mayor: reserved people

The mayor of Colmar, Eric Straumann, however, emphasized that it was a family with no apparent problems, as the French newspaper "Dernière Nouvelle d'Alsace" reported.

The mother had only recently moved to Colmar with her children for work. "Apparently, she had originally trained as a psychomotor therapist before devoting herself to sexology," the newspaper quoted Straumann as saying.

"They were rather reserved people with a good level of education; we were by no means dealing with a family that had social difficulties - at least there were no signs of that, and it was not apparent to the educational teams," the mayor emphasized.

Allegation of neglect of another son

The spokesman for the Portuguese National Guard of the Republic (GNR), Lieutenant-Colonel Carlos Canatário, had previously said in an RTP interview that the two Frenchmen were also subject to two European arrest warrants from France for child abduction and neglect of another 16-year-old son of the mother.

The two would therefore also have to appear before an appeal court, which is responsible for such foreign applications. Detention could also be ordered there. During questioning by the police, the two have so far shown no willingness to cooperate, said Canatário, without giving details.

Until now, the mother had custody of the boys and the father had visiting rights, as the French newspaper "Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace" reported, citing the public prosecutor of Colmar in Alsace, Jean Richert.

Natural father wants to apply for custody

The biological father had reported the mother and the children missing to the police in Colmar. They had already been worried there because the children had stopped coming to nursery school. In France, an investigation had been opened on suspicion of abandonment of minors, reported "Le Parisien".

According to public prosecutor Richert, the mother disappeared with the children "without any explanation". An intensive search has also been carried out in France, "Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace" continued.

The father, who lives separately from her, has since contacted the police himself. "He doesn't understand it any more than anyone else", said the public prosecutor according to the report. He is now on his way to Portugal to apply for custody of his sons.