Robo-bees are to replace the declining number of wild bees in the future and thus prevent losses running into billions. The mini robots are currently still under development - work is currently underway to ensure they land safely.

Celia Goldschmid

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bees are threatened with extinction worldwide.

Researchers at Harvard University are therefore developing robotic bees that will pollinate flowers in the future and thus counteract bee mortality.

The Robo-Bees are still in the development phase. Show more

Bees are threatened with extinction worldwide - and the situation in Switzerland also looks bleak: 279 of the 615 wild species are considered endangered and 59 have already disappeared. The pollination of many plants is therefore at stake - with far-reaching consequences for nature and agriculture.

Robots replace bees

To counteract this, researchers at Harvard University have been working on an unusual solution for 16 years: so-called Robo-Bees. These small, flying robots should be able to pollinate flowers in the future and thus maintain the ecological and economic value of bees.

In this video, blue News explains what the tiny robotic bees look like, what problems still need to be solved and whether the mini-drones can actually take over the complex role of bees.

