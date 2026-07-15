An Aargau-based real estate company is under investigation because buyers have lost a lot of money. Real estate fraud has been a problem in Switzerland for years—and the scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Here's what it's all about An Aargau-based real estate company is under investigation following several alleged cases of fraud

. According to *Blick*, some of those affected lost tens of thousands of francs due to down payments on problematic real estate transactions.

This is not an isolated incident: blue News has already reported several times on similar real estate and apartment scams. Summary created with

For many people, the dream of homeownership turned into a financial nightmare. As reported by “Blick" reports, the Aargau cantonal police are investigating a real estate company after several prospective buyers allegedly made large down payments—in some cases for apartments that could not be sold at all or for construction projects without building permits.

According to the report, among those affected is a man from Graubünden who transferred 27,000 francs for a reserved condominium. It later turned out that this apartment had never even been for sale. A couple from Aargau, meanwhile, paid 65,000 francs for a planned condominium. It was only later that they learned the apartment building did not yet have a building permit. An investigation into the real estate company is now underway.

Real estate fraud has been a problem in Switzerland for years. Using various schemes, scammers are swindling their customers out of large sums of money.

Overpriced Home Purchases with Criminal Motives

Just a few months ago notably high purchase offers for single-family homes and condominiums were observed on the Swiss market. Investigations suggested that money laundering was likely behind some of these transactions.

Buyers offered far more than the actual market value and, in some cases, made large down payments. Experts warned at the time that such transactions could even drive up real estate prices in Switzerland even further.

Fake apartments lure buyers with dream deals

People looking for apartments are also repeatedly targeted by scammers. blue News reported on the case of a Zurich resident who who transferred nearly 1,000 francs as a security deposit for an apartment that had been advertised by scammers using a stolen identity. It wasn’t until the viewing that he realized he had fallen victim to a professionally organized scam.

You can read the whole story here: «Es ist ein Schock gewesen» So dreist legen Betrüger in Zürich Wohnungssuchende rein – eine Warnung

In a follow-up investigation, blue News revealed how criminals obtain copies of real IDs and use them to create deceptively authentic classified ads. The trail ultimately led all the way to Benin in West Africa.

Many real estate fraud cases follow the same pattern. Experts therefore advise taking the same precautions every time and, for example, making down payments only after a thorough review. In addition, ownership details should be verified, and extra caution should be exercised when under time pressure or faced with unusually attractive offers.