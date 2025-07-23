Thailand: Tourists spied on with drones - thieves caught - Gallery The four men used drones for their theft tours. Image: dpa (Symbolbild) Koh Phangan is best known for its Full Moon parties. Image: dpa (Archivbild) With its beautiful beaches, Koh Phangan attracts tourists from all over the world. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Thailand: Tourists spied on with drones - thieves caught - Gallery The four men used drones for their theft tours. Image: dpa (Symbolbild) Koh Phangan is best known for its Full Moon parties. Image: dpa (Archivbild) With its beautiful beaches, Koh Phangan attracts tourists from all over the world. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

A group of thieves in Thailand used drones to observe tourist accommodation - and then went on a robbery spree. The scene of the crime: the island of Koh Phangan, famous for its full moon parties.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thieves have been regularly spying on tourists on the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand using drones in order to break into their vacation accommodation.

Four suspects have now been arrested. They come from the neighboring country of Myanmar.

The men are said to have used their drones to observe various houses and apartments rented to tourists. When they suspected easy prey, they struck and went on a theft spree. Show more

On the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand, criminals regularly spied on tourists with drones - and then broke into their vacation accommodation.

The tourist police have now arrested four suspects, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper, citing the authorities. The suspects, aged between 25 and 30, came from the neighboring country of Myanmar, it said.

Loot spent on drugs

The men had used their drones to observe various houses and apartments rented to tourists. When they suspected easy prey, they struck and went on a theft spree. The cases had recently become more frequent and there had been complaints.

The group had admitted to spending the money on drugs. The officers seized more than 60 methamphetamine pills from them. No further details were initially released.

Koh Phangan in the Gulf of Thailand is one of the most popular islands in the kingdom. Young people from all over the world flock to the Full Moon parties on Haad Rin Beach. Yoga fans, on the other hand, are drawn to the numerous retreats and spas.