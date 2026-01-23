On the island of Crete, emergency responders continue to battle a major wildfire. Numerous tourists must be evacuated to safety.

A third firefighter has died in the wildfires in Greece. According to media reports citing the fire department, he was found unconscious near a fire in Ageranos in the south of the Peloponnese Peninsula and was pronounced dead at a hospital. No details were initially available regarding the exact cause of death.

Earlier, two firefighters had already lost their lives while battling the flames on the island of Crete. The two firefighters reportedly lost their bearings in the thick smoke and were surrounded by flames while inside their vehicle.

The large-scale forest and wildfire in southern Crete remains out of control. According to the Civil Protection Agency, hundreds of firefighters are battling the flames, which have been spreading in the area south of Rethymno since Wednesday.

Vacationers Brought to Safety

Numerous agricultural areas, olive groves, and individual houses and barns were damaged or destroyed. Several villages were evacuated as a precaution via the 112 emergency service. Many vacationers had to be rescued by boat from the area around the popular resort town of Agia Galini on the island’s south coast.

According to Maria Lioni, the deputy governor of the island of Crete, a total of about 8,000 people were evacuated from the town to safety. “It was a nightmarish night,” Lioni said on Greek television.

Firefighting aircraft are at times completely out of service

Strong and shifting winds are making firefighting efforts considerably more difficult. According to emergency responders, firefighting planes and helicopters can currently only be deployed to a limited extent or, at times, not at all. The fire department is therefore focusing primarily on protecting residential buildings and other infrastructure.

More than 200 firefighters with dozens of vehicles, as well as volunteers, are on the scene, supported by local emergency responders and the police. Additional reinforcements are on the way.

There were also fires in eastern Crete, in the Sitia region. According to the authorities, the situation there is now largely under control. However, weather forecasts indicate that winds are expected to pick up again, which is why emergency responders remain on high alert.