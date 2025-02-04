The third blue tick in Whatsapp is currently in a test phase. Meta

Various media outlets have reported in recent days that WhatsApp is working on the introduction of a third tick. All just rumors, as it has now turned out.

Martin Abgottspon

Most users are familiar with WhatsApp's current tick system: a gray tick means that the message has been sent successfully. Two gray ticks indicate that it has been received by the recipient, and two blue ticks indicate that it has been read.

A supposed third tick should now create a further level of transparency and indicate when someone has secretly taken a screenshot.

False message repeated once again

The news about the planned third tick has been published by various media in the last few days. Even an explanatory video was published. Blue News also reported on it. But as it now turns out, this is a false report.

The renowned tech blog WABetaInfo clarified on X that the rumor is not true. "In the last few hours, I have received several messages from users asking about the third hook. This is a false report that has been circulating and spreading for years," it said in a statement.

In the past few hours, I've received several messages from many users asking for information about the third tick on WhatsApp, which would notify when a screenshot of the conversation is taken. This is fake news. It has been circulating for years and continues to spread... 😅 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 3, 2025

20 Minuten also initially reported on the supposed innovation, but later corrected itself. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, confirmed at the portal's request that there were no plans for such a function.