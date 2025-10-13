Wooden class? With the leader of the ranking, you can also fly comfortably in Economy Class. Cathay Pacific

A poll of 22 million passengers shows which airline has the best Economy Class. The front-runner in the ranking scores above all with modern seats, plenty of space and good in-flight catering. And Swiss?

No time? blue News summarizes for you A ranking shows how good "wooden class" is for airlines.

Airlines from Asia in particular also offer good comfort in Economy.

Neither Swiss nor its parent company Lufthansa appear in the ranking.

Clearly, flying in Economy Class is good for the budget. But there is also little comfort. The seats are narrow, legroom is only known from hearsay, and we prefer to keep quiet about the food.

On some airlines, however, flying in "wooden class" can be a real experience. More than 22 million passengers from all over the world voted in the Skytrax World Airline Awards, including in the category "Best Economy Class in the World". Decisive factors for the assessment included seating comfort, catering, entertainment, in-flight service and ambience.

Swiss does not even feature in the ranking

The result: those who fly with Cathay Pacific also get a first-class experience in Economy Class. The Hong Kong-based airline came first in the ranking - thanks in part to its spacious, ergonomic high-tech seats and excellent food. Second and third place went to Qatar Airways (Qatar) and Singapore Airlines (Singapore).

These are the best economy airlines in 2025 Cathay Pacific Airways (Hong Kong)

Qatar Airways (Qatar)

Singapore Airlines (Singapore)

ANA All Nippon Airways (Japan)

Japan Airlines (Japan)

EVA Air (Taiwan)

Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

STARLUX Airlines (Taiwan)

Hainan Airlines (China)

Turkish Airlines (Turkey)

Up to ninth place, the ranking is firmly in Asian hands. It is not until tenth place that the first representative from Europe, Turkish Airlines, appears. Swiss is not represented in the ranking of the 20 best economy airlines in the world and was also unable to score points in the individual categories "Seats" and "Catering".