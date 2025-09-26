Money Talks records its customers' phone calls and then sells them on to AI companies. Keystone (Symbolbild)

A dubious success story: the new trend app Money Talks sells user calls to AI companies, which use them to feed their tools. And the users? They earn money too.

"Money Talks" is the name of a new app that is currently enjoying great popularity in the USA. The application is the fourth most installed app on iPhones there, ahead of WhatsApp and Google. It even holds second place in the social media sector, only behind Threads from Meta Platforms.

The reason for its success is obvious, or rather: in your wallet. This is because users receive plenty of money for the intended use of Money Talks - provided, of course, that the one or other catch doesn't give them a headache.

"Money Talks" is a communication app; users can use it to make calls. But, and this is the special thing about Neon Mobile's offer: the company sells the calls to AI companies with the knowledge of its users, who in turn use the data to improve their programs.

Lucrative business - for customers

This is a win-win situation for Neon, but also worthwhile for users. The New York-based company pays them the equivalent of 24 centimes per minute if they call another Neon user and release the call. They receive 12 centimes if the caller is an outsider.

Users can earn a maximum of 30 dollars (24 francs) per day. In addition, there is a commission of 30 dollars for each person a user convinces to join "Money Talks". "Companies collect and sell your data every day," writes Neon Mobile on its website. "We think you deserve a share of that."

The company promises to forward only the Neon customer's part of the conversation to its partners and not the audio of third-party users. Only if both parties communicate via Neon will the entire call be recorded. In this case, both parties receive 30 cents per minute.

What happens to customer data?

Neon Mobile also assures that the forwarded calls are cleansed of personal data. This means that information such as the subscriber's name, telephone number and address are not sold. "Don't worry", reassures Neon, "personal details" are "automatically filtered out" by the app's technology.

But, and this is where it becomes problematic: Neon may pass on the calls anonymously, but what do the company's partner companies do with the phone calls? Do they continue to train their AI programs? Neon is keeping quiet about this.

There are also other legal pitfalls for users. The tech magazine Heise points out this problem: "And if the use of the app is prohibited somewhere and still takes place there, the participants are also liable to Neon for this."

So there are a lot of ifs and buts surrounding Money Talks, but the app is a hit in the USA, and millions of users are apparently still prepared to put all their reservations to one side for a little pocket money. After all, money speaks a more convincing language.