An octopus out for a walk? Why not! On the east coast of Vancouver Island, this little red dares to go on a big adventure - a rare spectacle that even amazes marine biologists.

Christian Thumshirn

On the east coast of Vancouver Island, a walker filmed a rare natural spectacle: A small red octopus leaves the sea, crawls around 20 meters over damp shore rock - and then glides leisurely back into the water.

Such landings are extremely rare and a surprising sight even for experienced marine biologists.

A rare glimpse of a hidden behavior

Why some octopuses are capable of such adventures remains an exciting mystery of nature - but one thing is certain: The video is causing amazement worldwide.

