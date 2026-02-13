Ring advertises the AI function of its door cameras with a much-noticed clip. Bild: Screenshot Youtube

Search engine for lost dogs or mass surveillance? An advertising clip for an AI function on widely used door cameras is sparking a heated debate in the USA about "dystopian" technology.

The company Ring is advertising a function that can be used to find lost dogs.

Among viewers, however, the commercial raises fears of mass surveillance - including by the authorities.

Numerous users announced that they would deactivate or destroy their cameras. Show more

Up to eight million US dollars for 30 seconds: Despite the enormous costs involved, advertising clips during the Super Bowl are highly coveted by companies. For the manufacturer of the Ring door cameras widely used in the USA, however, the shot backfired.

In the short clip during this year's American football final, Amazon subsidiary Ring advertises the AI function "Search Party", which can be used to find missing dogs - thus raising consumer fears of mass surveillance.

"Search Party by Ring uses AI to help families find their lost dogs," says the promotional video. If the lost pet runs into the field of vision of one of the camera systems, the owners are informed.

"This is definitely not about dogs"

However, viewers are not very enthusiastic about the function. Shortly after the broadcast, Ring was heavily criticized on social media, with talk of dystopian surveillance technology - data protection experts expressed their dismay.

Several politicians also commented on the clip. Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote on BlueSky: "This is definitely not about dogs - this is about mass surveillance." He had already contacted the manufacturer months ago. According to him, Ring had already activated facial recognition and was not planning to ask consumers for permission.

What this ad doesn’t show: Ring also rolled out facial recognition for humans. I wrote to them months ago about this. Their answer? They won’t ask for your consent. This definitely isn’t about dogs—it’s about mass surveillance. x.com/Phil_Lewis_/...



Users destroy camera

Meanwhile, data protection expert Chris Gilliard described the advertising clip to 404 Media as a "clumsy attempt" to put a "cuddly face" on surveillance by a company with close links to law enforcement agencies.

Many Ring users apparently have a similar view. Countless US consumers are expressing their views on Reddit and other social media. For example, they are announcing that they are deactivating their Ring cameras or throwing them straight in the bin.

A video posted on Instagram by artist Maggie Butler shows her taking off her camera and giving it the middle finger. Butler stated that she originally bought the camera to protect herself from package thieves. Now, however, doubts prevail as to whether the system could be abused by the government. "They're not just tracking lost dogs, they're tracking you and your neighbors," Butler said in the video, which has more than 3.2 million views.

In countless other videos on social networks, users show how they uninstall or even destroy their cameras. Data protection experts told USA Today that the camera systems could already be used for much more than just finding lost pets. They could also be misused by the authorities.

"I think a lot of viewers were surprised at how powerful these AI-powered camera systems have already become," said Jay Stanley from the American Civil Liberties Union, the most influential civil rights organization in the US.

Ring has often been criticized for its close ties with US law enforcement agencies, and according to various media reports, there have been several instances of footage from private citizens' cameras being used for investigations, despite local laws explicitly prohibiting such actions.

The brutal actions of immigration authorities, who also use facial recognition, have once again brought surveillance by camera systems for private use into the spotlight.