Record-breaking coral discovered - longer than a blue whale

Researchers from National Geographic's Pristine Seas program say they have discovered a coral that is larger than any previously known. Image: dpa

The mega-coral is home to many other creatures. Image: dpa

A gigantic coral larger than a blue whale has been discovered in the South Pacific and is giving hope to the Solomon Islands. It is estimated to be 300 years old.

Researchers have discovered the world's largest known coral in the South Pacific.

In contrast to a reef, which consists of many coral colonies, this is an independent coral.

At 34 meters long and 32 meters wide, it is larger than a blue whale.

The international community has decided to protect at least 30 percent of the ocean's surface by 2030. So far, only 8.4 percent has been protected. Show more

An impressive discovery in the South Pacific: researchers have found a coral over 30 meters long that is considered the largest of its kind. This enormous structure, which is made up of a colony of tiny coral polyps, has been growing in the Solomon Islands ocean for more than three centuries. Unlike a reef, which consists of many coral colonies, this is an independent coral.

The coral, which lies in the sea of the Three Sisters archipelago, is 34 meters long and 32 meters wide, making it longer than a blue whale. The researchers from Pristine Seas discovered it during a scientific expedition to the Solomon Islands.

"When we think there's nothing left to discover"

This giant stony coral of the species Pavona clavus is predominantly brown with striking yellow, blue and red speckles. It provides an important habitat for numerous species such as shrimps, crabs and fish. Pristine Seas works with indigenous peoples and governments to promote ocean conservation.

Enric Sala, founder of Pristine Seas, expressed his enthusiasm: "Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on Earth, we come across a massive coral made up of almost a billion tiny polyps, pulsating with life and color." However, he also emphasized the threats posed by global warming and human impacts to which the coral is exposed despite its remote location.

Significance for the Solomon Islands

This discovery is of great significance for the Solomon Islands. Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele said: "Our livelihoods depend on healthy coral reefs. This discovery underlines the need to protect and conserve them." With over 490 coral species, the Solomon Islands is home to the second largest coral diversity in the world.

This discovery comes at a time when only 8.4 percent of the world's oceans are protected. The international community has decided to protect at least 30 percent of the ocean by 2030 in order to preserve the natural functions of the oceans for the carbon balance and food security.

