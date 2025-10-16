Innovation: The U-Hawk is loaded via the nose. Because the front opens sideways, the helicopter drone can also be loaded and unloaded while the rotor is running. Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin

Sikorsky's latest product is an eye-catcher: where the cockpit is normally located, the U-Hawk has doors that open to the side. The autonomous helicopter is designed to support US troops in various ways.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 13, Sikorsky presented the new S-70USA autonomous helicopter, also known as the U-Hawk.

The U-Hawk can carry 25 percent more cargo via its nose than conventional helicopters.

The drone can load entire missile containers for Himars, for example, as well as ground and air drones. Show more

The American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky has unveiled a new version of the well-known Black Hawk helicopter: The S-70UAS aka U-Hawk does without a pilot altogether and is equipped with canopy half-shells that open forwards to reveal a retractable ramp that can be used to load the helicopter.

According to the manufacturer, the lack of a cockpit allows 25 percent more payload than a UH-60L, on which the U-Hawk is based. It should be able to load and unload ground drones quickly and deliver supplies or even missiles autonomously, as well as launch air drones.

The development of the aircraft is said to have taken just ten months: Internally, the U-Hawk should be able to carry around 3.2 tons. If a cable is used, it can carry 4 tons. If loaded internally and externally, the limit is 4.5 tons, Lockheed Martin reports.

"I think the payload is what really sets it apart from the competition," Sikorsky vice president Beth Parcella told The War Zone. "So you can imagine the missions that the U-Hawk can do."

Just in case you can't imagine it, she clarifies again what it's all about: "From delivering swarms of drones, to transporting cargo in a contested logistics environment, to getting on and off unmanned ground vehicles, to operating in an anti-drone role, to rolling supplies in and out."

However, Parcella did not reveal exactly how anti-drone combat works with the U-Hawk. The operating costs are said to be significantly lower than those of comparable models where pilots are still at work. The U-Hawk can allegedly be in the air for 14 hours without refueling.