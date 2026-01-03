  1. Residential Customers
Selenskyj makes new appointments This drone specialist is to become the new defense minister

dpa

3.1.2026 - 20:11

Mychajlo Fedorov is to become the new defense minister according to Zelensky.
Archivbild: Hanna Arhirova/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced a change at the top of the Ministry of Defense. The 34-year-old Mychajlo Fedorov will take over the key position - he is considered a drone specialist and digital expert.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wants to appoint Mykhailo Fedorov as the new Minister of Defense.
  • Fedorov is to replace Denys Shmyhal, who only took over the post from Rustem Umyerov in the summer.
  • The 34-year-old is considered an expert in drone technology and digital affairs.
He has nominated the former Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, as the new Minister of Defense, Zelensky announced in his evening video message on Friday. Fedorov is to succeed Denys Shmyhal, who only took over the post from Rustem Umyerov in the summer.

Zelensky thanked Shmyhal and explained that he would be moving to another position in the government. The 34-year-old Fedorov is credited with playing a key role in driving forward the introduction of drone technology in the Ukrainian army and launching several successful e-government platforms in his current role.

Fedorov's nomination as defense minister must still be approved by the Ukrainian parliament. Selenskyj went on to say that helpful changes must be implemented. Military training should also be renewed in accordance with the experience gained on the front.

It was only on Friday that Zelensky announced the appointment of former military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff. Ukraine must now focus more on security issues, the development of the defense and security forces and diplomatic negotiations, Selensky announced on the Telegram platform on Friday. His previous chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, resigned in November following a corruption scandal. Budanov will head the president's office in future.

