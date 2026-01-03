Mychajlo Fedorov is to become the new defense minister according to Zelensky. Archivbild: Hanna Arhirova/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced a change at the top of the Ministry of Defense. The 34-year-old Mychajlo Fedorov will take over the key position - he is considered a drone specialist and digital expert.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wants to appoint Mykhailo Fedorov as the new Minister of Defense.

Fedorov is to replace Denys Shmyhal, who only took over the post from Rustem Umyerov in the summer.

The 34-year-old is considered an expert in drone technology and digital affairs. Show more

He has nominated the former Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, as the new Minister of Defense, Zelensky announced in his evening video message on Friday. Fedorov is to succeed Denys Shmyhal, who only took over the post from Rustem Umyerov in the summer.

Today, we have begun a substantial overhaul – internal changes to make Ukraine more resilient.



Last year, there were good results from state institutions that need to be scaled up, as well as problems that should not carry over into the new year. Therefore, a wave of personnel… pic.twitter.com/wcqTagybnP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 2, 2026

Zelensky thanked Shmyhal and explained that he would be moving to another position in the government. The 34-year-old Fedorov is credited with playing a key role in driving forward the introduction of drone technology in the Ukrainian army and launching several successful e-government platforms in his current role.

I met with Denys Shmyhal. I am grateful for his systematic work in the Ministry of Defense and for the processes stepped up to ensure the protection of our state. This kind of systematic approach is exactly what Ukraine’s energy sector needs right now. It is crucial that, after… pic.twitter.com/Qs460xjROp — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 3, 2026

Fedorov's nomination as defense minister must still be approved by the Ukrainian parliament. Selenskyj went on to say that helpful changes must be implemented. Military training should also be renewed in accordance with the experience gained on the front.

Mikhailo Fedorov is set to become Ukraine’s new Minister of Defence following the latest government appointments. Fedorov is the current Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JnVtQJKC6f — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 2, 2026

It was only on Friday that Zelensky announced the appointment of former military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff. Ukraine must now focus more on security issues, the development of the defense and security forces and diplomatic negotiations, Selensky announced on the Telegram platform on Friday. His previous chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, resigned in November following a corruption scandal. Budanov will head the president's office in future.