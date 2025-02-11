The Bundestag is meeting for the last time in its old constellation. The criticism of Olaf Scholz is likely to be particularly fierce.

Two weeks before the federal elections, the Bundestag is holding its last session.

The new elections became necessary after the "traffic light" coalition collapsed in November and Chancellor Scholz lost the vote of confidence.

The debate is to cover the topics of migration, the economy and the social situation, with speeches from leading politicians such as Scholz, Merz and Dobrindt. Show more

10.54 am "Go to work" - Weidel on the SPD and the Green Party Now Weidel attacks the SPD and the Greens. "Go to work. Get a job." Weidel again seeks support from Bundestag President Bas to stop the loud heckling from the other parliamentary groups.

10.46 a.m. AfD MP Alice Weidel takes the floor and addresses the Bundestag Alice Weidel first addresses the Greens: "What are you actually doing here in the Bundestag? This drooling kindergarten, what are you doing here in the Bundestag?" she asks. The Greens were making policy against the people. A short time later, Weidel complained to President Bas that the heckling was "getting on her nerves". The President of the Bundestag replies: "Ms. Weidel, you are perfectly entitled to say that to your parliamentary group." The Bundestag acknowledges the President's statement with laughter and applause.

10.39 a.m. Lindner now talks about climate change and addresses the AfD "We are pursuing the wrong path and the wrong goals." With these words, Lindner is referring to climate change. He turns to the AfD and says: "They always talk about the German fatherland. Go into the forest and you'll feel the climate change." Anyone who does not recognize this is not a true patriot. Lindner continues: "Even the German municipal utilities say it is illusory to achieve climate neutrality by 2045." The German target must be brought into line with the European target, i.e. 2050.

10.37 am Lindner continues to fire against Scholz Lindner fires back against bureaucracy: "We need a radical reduction in bureaucracy in Germany". It is the "most favorable economic program".

10.27 am Now Christian Lindner starts his speech The FDP politician addresses the debt brake of the previous traffic light coalition. He accuses Olaf Scholz of "wanting to play pensioners off against Ukraine." "The truth is that the traffic light coalition collapsed because it failed to find an economic leader," says Christian Lindner. Scholz is preparing to receive the SPD parliamentary group's second Nobel Prize. Willy Brandt received it for peace. "Olaf Scholz will receive the one for physics, because he has provided definitive proof that parallel universes exist," says Lindner.

10.26 a.m. Germany needs migration "We need more commitment to security, we need a European asylum system. But we also need the integration of the people who are here." Habeck refers to the discussion in the Bundestag last week. "Germany is a cosmopolitan country, we need migration. We have talked far too little about integration. A gap that will take bitter revenge in the future if it is not closed."

10.20 am "The world must become fair" - Habeck on education Habeck goes on to talk about the car industry and electromobility. Germany should invest in this area and get the car industry back on track. The third point Habeck mentions, after climate and the car industry, is education. "That is the task of the future. And you are silent about it. And you don't talk about it." He continued: "We need money for that. These are normal tasks that we have to perform." The super-rich must be taxed for this, said Habeck. "The world must become fairer."

10.05 a.m. Robert Habeck now steps up to the microphone The Federal Minister of Finance and Economics, Robert Habeck, now takes to the microphone. He says: "The future was missing." He wants to address climate policy and speaks plainly. "You don't have to vote for the Greens, but with respect for our constitutional body, don't you realize that this fundamental task is assigned to this political generation?" It is a "historic task" to tackle climate change. "What kind of whistles are you," says Habeck. He continued: "They'll give us the bird, you've just voted down your own climate targets." Germany's credibility with other countries in Europe would be lost.

10.04 am Merz again clarifies no cooperation with the AfD Merz now addresses the AfD: "I have said the necessary things about the AfD. Cooperation between us and the AfD is out of the question. But you know that too. And the Federal Chancellor knows it too. It's a pop dance you're building here." At the same time, he criticized the current governing parties and pointed to the growing support for the AfD: "The heaviest burden is the possible fact that this parliamentary group will almost double in size. That is your result."

09.57 am Merz defends himself against calls from the SPD parliamentary group Merz's speech is repeatedly interrupted by shouts from the SPD parliamentary group. His counterattack: "Half of you will probably not even be there from next week. Do you have to make such a fuss?"

09.43 am Merz shoots against Scholz: "A complete disaster" Now Merz is ready to criticize. The country has survived the coronavirus pandemic more badly than well, not to mention the economy. "I see a complete disaster in your budget management." Merz goes on to say about the last year in which the traffic lights broke: "You could have spared us all that one year, Chancellor." Merz is referring to the dismissal of the FDP from the government. This step should have been taken earlier. And Merz continues: "You probably no longer perceive reality at all."

9.41 a.m. "What was that" - now Merz is speaking "What was that," Friedrich Merz begins his speech. "You are confusing the plenary chamber of the Bundestag with a Juso federal congress. 25 minutes of read-out indignation, congratulations Mr. Chancellor," said Merz. Scholz and Habeck had "driven Germany to the wall, and now you come along and say that you want to carry on like this for another four years."

09.32 am Chancellor against the USA - "I hope we are spared the wrong path" Scholz continues: "If the USA leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react as one." As the largest market in the world with 450 million citizens, the EU has the strength to do so. "But I hope that we will be spared the misguided path of tariffs and counter-tariffs. Trade wars always end up costing both sides prosperity."

09:23 a.m. Scholz prepares Germans for difficult times "The wind is currently blowing from the front. And the truth is: this will not change fundamentally in the coming years," Scholz continues. Scholz then refers to the burdens caused by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the problems of the economy, inflation and the punitive tariffs just imposed by US President Donald Trump. He does not promise the citizens the blue sky, he emphasizes. "But what I am promising citizens is that we will get through this together! We will get through this if we don't take a wrong turn now." Germany will get through these difficult times if the political center remains strong. "If what this center is based on remains strong: Reason and prudence," says Scholz.

09.15 am Scholz sharply attacks Merz Federal Chancellor Scholz doubts the suitability of his CDU/CSU challenger Friedrich Merz as head of government for difficult times in foreign policy. "Anyone who talks so headlessly on issues of war and peace, who is so disoriented, should not be responsible for Germany's security," says Scholz. "Strong leadership, strong nerves, a clear course - that's what matters in difficult times, not vacillation and bluster." Scholz accuses the CDU/CSU chancellor candidate of making U-turns on key issues of Ukraine policy - on the issue of social benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Germany and the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. "These constant U-turns are systematic - and they happen to you again and again." In contrast, the Chancellor presents himself to voters as reliable and level-headed. "The wind is currently blowing from the front - and the truth is: this will not change fundamentally in the coming years," says Scholz. "That's why I'm saying very clearly: I'm not promising the citizens the blue sky. Not me!"

9.07 a.m. Session opens Bundestag President Bärbel Bas opens the session. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak right at the beginning. Show more

On Tuesday morning, the German Bundestag will convene for what is expected to be its last session in Berlin before the new elections on February 23, 2025. In this so-called "agreed debate", the parties will highlight their achievements to date and at the same time criticize their political opponents.

The session serves as the conclusion of the current legislative period and offers MPs the opportunity to once again make their positions clear before the election. It is generally expected that the opposition will be ready to settle accounts with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The new elections became necessary after the "traffic light" coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP broke up in November. Chancellor Scholz then called a vote of confidence on December 16, which he lost. As a result, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the Bundestag and set February 23, 2025 as the date for new elections.

Key issues such as asylum and migration, the economic situation and the social situation in Germany are expected to be discussed in depth. In addition to Chancellor Scholz and CDU leader Friedrich Merz, SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt are also scheduled to speak.