Takeaway food can be enriched with chemicals from the plastic container and lead to inflammation in the gut. Symbolbild: IMAGO/YAY Images

A new study suggests that changes in the gut biome may be a cause of heart failure. They cause inflammation that damages the circulatory system. Take-away food plays a role.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Water and food from plastic containers is a health risk because the liquids can leach chemicals from the container walls.

These chemicals can alter the gut biome and cause inflammation that damages the circulatory system.

A new study shows the link between an altered gut biome and heart disease. Show more

Food from plastic takeaway containers can significantly increase the risk of heart failure, according to a new peer-reviewed study by Chinese researchers published in theGuardian. The findings add to growing evidence linking the consumption of plastic chemicals to heart disease.

The researchers suspect that they have discovered the reason for this: The plastic causes changes in the gut biome - the composition of microorganisms that colonize the human gut - which in turn leads to inflammation that damages the circulatory system.

Earlier studies had shown that up to 4.2 million microplastic particles per square centimeter can escape from plastic containers that are heated in the microwave.

Rats have to drink contaminated water

For their new study, the authors took a two-part approach. First, they investigated how often a group of over 3,000 people in China ate from plastic takeaway containers and whether they suffered from heart disease.

In a second step, they exposed rats to plastic chemicals in water that came from transport containers. They had previously poured boiling water into these containers, which dissolved the chemicals from the plastic of the container walls.

The researchers then gave the rats the contaminated water to drink for several months and then analyzed the intestinal biome and the degradation products of metabolic processes in the faeces. Remarkable changes were found in the rats' gut biome, "particularly those associated with inflammation and oxidative stress," the authors wrote.

They then examined the rats' heart muscle tissue and found that it was damaged. "The data show that high-frequency exposure to plastics is significantly associated with an increased risk of heart failure," the authors write.

Plastics can contain around 20,000 chemicals

However, the study found no statistical difference in the changes and damage between rats exposed to water that had been in contact with plastic for one minute compared to five or fifteen minutes.

Plastics can contain around 20,000 chemicals, many of which - such as BPA, phthalates and Pfas - pose a health risk. The chemicals are commonly found in food and food packaging and have been linked to a range of health risks, from cancer to reproductive harm.

While the researchers in the new study did not examine which specific chemicals were leached out of the plastic by the water, they were able to establish the link between common plastic compounds and heart disease, as well as a link between gut biome and heart disease.