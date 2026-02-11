Cyber criminals try to obtain data with fake Digitec emails Imago / Bildmontage blue News

Cyber criminals are currently sending phishing emails in the name of Galaxus. With an alleged customer satisfaction survey and a free perfume, they lure victims to a deceptively real fake website - in the end, credit card details end up with fraudsters.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters send phishing emails in the name of Galaxus and lure victims with an alleged survey.

Personal data and credit card information are tapped via a fake website.

Anyone who has entered their data should inform their bank immediately and file a complaint. Show more

Fraudulent e-mails purporting to come from Galaxus are currently circulating in Switzerland. As the authorities also warn on the cybercrime platform, this is a phishing scam with the aim of stealing sensitive customer data. The messages give the impression of an official customer satisfaction survey and promise a free product as a thank you.

However, if you click on the link contained in the email, you will not be taken to the genuine website of the online retailer, but to a deceptively genuine fake. The website looks very similar to the original, making it appear legitimate at first glance. The questions in the survey appear harmless and relate to purchasing habits or satisfaction with the offer.

This email is intended to lure victims. Screenshot

Users are then asked to enter their personal details in order to receive the promised gift. Among other things, they are asked for their postal address, email address and other contact details. This information can be used by the fraudsters for identity fraud or other targeted fraud attempts.

Police warn against abuse

At the end of the process, a payment process appears that is modeled on the official Galaxus check-out. Although the product is advertised as free, a small amount is charged, for example for shipping. If you enter your credit card details in this step, they are sent directly to the criminals. This could result in unauthorized debits or further financial damage.

Cybercrimepolice.ch advises you to consistently ignore suspicious e-mails and not to click on any links. Sensitive data should only be entered on trustworthy and carefully checked websites. Anyone who is unsure should contact the company concerned directly via official channels.

People who have already disclosed their credit card details should contact their financial institution immediately and have the affected cards blocked. It is also recommended that account and credit card movements be closely monitored and a report filed with the relevant cantonal police.

More videos from the department