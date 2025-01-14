Lips like Kim Kardashian, a dream come true? This tilapia fish would rather do without. The reason for its unusual pout is the poor water quality.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Fishermen in Thailand have come across a bizarre tilapia fish with swollen lips.
- With its pout, it was reminiscent of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who plump up their lips.
- The reason for the unusual appearance is thought to be the poor water quality.
- Elevated ammonia or nitrin levels can stress the animals, making them more susceptible to infections and abnormalities.
