  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Kim Carp-Dashian This fish doesn't need plastic surgery

Fabienne Berner

14.1.2025

Lips like Kim Kardashian, a dream come true? This tilapia fish would rather do without. The reason for its unusual pout is the poor water quality.

14.01.2025, 20:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Fishermen in Thailand have come across a bizarre tilapia fish with swollen lips.
  • With its pout, it was reminiscent of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who plump up their lips.
  • The reason for the unusual appearance is thought to be the poor water quality.
  • Elevated ammonia or nitrin levels can stress the animals, making them more susceptible to infections and abnormalities.
Show more

More videos from the department

More from the department

Pelican snaps. Zoo visitors won't soon forget this selfie

Pelican snapsZoo visitors won't soon forget this selfie

Panda bite. Zoo wants to attract visitors with painted dogs

Panda biteZoo wants to attract visitors with painted dogs

Fluffy beach guest. Black bear takes a leisurely stroll past pedalos and jet skis

Fluffy beach guestBlack bear takes a leisurely stroll past pedalos and jet skis