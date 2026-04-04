The dorado catfish can grow up to 192 centimetres in size. Wikipedia

The dorado catfish makes the longest migration in the Amazon - over 11,000 kilometers. But dams and environmental problems are increasingly threatening its route. Now a conservation plan is to help.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you At over 11,200 kilometers, the Dorado catfish undertakes the longest known freshwater migration in the world between the Andes and the Atlantic.

Dams and environmental pollution pose a massive threat to this route, with population declines of up to 80 % in some regions.

As the fish is ecologically and economically important, several countries have adopted a joint protection plan to preserve the migration routes. Show more

When the rainy season swells the Amazon, a special journey begins for the Dorado catfish (Brachyplatystoma rousseauxii). The river becomes faster and deeper - for the fish, this is the signal to set off. Its route covers around 7,000 miles, or over 11,200 kilometers, and is considered the longest freshwater migration in the world.

The dorado belongs to the "goliath" catfish family. It spawns in the Andes, i.e. in the headwaters of the Amazon. The larvae then drift thousands of kilometers to the mouth of the river in the Atlantic. There they grow up in the nutrient-rich brackish water before migrating upstream again after one to two years.

Route increasingly blocked

Researchers have only been able to prove this complete journey in recent years, reports CNN. But it is precisely this route that is under threat today. Dams and obstructed rivers are blocking the route to the spawning grounds.

The consequences are clearly measurable. According to studies, populations in Bolivia fell by 80 % after two dams were built downstream in Brazil. The dorado is in danger of disappearing completely in some regions.

Important fish for humans and nature

Fish play an important role in the ecosystem. As a top predator, it ensures that other species remain in balance. At the same time, it is also central to the people of the Amazon region.

Around 47 million people live there. Migratory fish make up 93% of the catch and bring in around 436 million dollars a year. The decline in stocks therefore has a direct impact on food and income.

International plan to help

Six countries have adopted a joint action plan to take countermeasures. The aim is to better connect the rivers and keep the migration routes open.

"(The dorado) is incredibly important for the people along the Amazon," says biologist Zeb Hogan on CNN. "We need to bring everyone together to find solutions."

The plan is seen as the first step towards better protection of migratory freshwater fish. Other species should also benefit from it.

Other pressures and possible solutions

In addition to dams, there are other problems. Mercury from mining and overfishing are putting additional pressure on stocks.

Experts are therefore calling for better planning of hydropower projects. Existing plants could also be adapted, for example with fish passes. "Scientists are surprised at how quickly these fish recover when they are given access again," says Hogan.

A global problem

The Dorado is not an isolated case. Worldwide, populations of migratory freshwater fish have declined by 81% since 1970. A report lists 325 species that require special protection.

A central problem: rivers often run through several countries. Protective measures are therefore difficult to implement.

"Rivers know no borders - and neither do fish," says WWF expert Michele Thieme. Without cooperation, many of these migrations could disappear completely in the future.