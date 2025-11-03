From December 4, China Eastern Airlines will offer a new connection from Shanghai via Auckland (New Zealand) to Buenos Aires (Argentina). With a travel distance of 19,681 kilometers, this is the longest direct flight in the world, as the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph" reports.
Unlike a non-stop flight, a direct flight does not necessarily go from A to B without a stopover. Although a direct flight can keep the same flight number, it can still have one or more stopovers - for example to refuel or change crews - without passengers having to disembark.
Direct flights can therefore be considerably longer than non-stop flights. For example, Air China flight CA897/898 from Beijing via Madrid to São Paulo covers around 17,584 kilometers.
New longest non-stop flight in planning
The world's longest non-stop flight currently connects Singapore with New York. The Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR takes between 18 and 19 hours to cover the 15,349 kilometers.