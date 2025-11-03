China Eastern Airlines now flies from Shanghai via Auckland to Buenos Aires. Symbolbild: Keystone

From December, a Chinese airline will be offering the longest direct flight connection in the world. The record-breaking route connects three continents.

Direct flights can include stopovers without passengers having to disembark, which distinguishes them from non-stop flights.

Qantas is planning non-stop flights from Sydney to London or New York with a flight time of up to 22 hours from 2026. Show more

From December 4, China Eastern Airlines will offer a new connection from Shanghai via Auckland (New Zealand) to Buenos Aires (Argentina). With a travel distance of 19,681 kilometers, this is the longest direct flight in the world, as the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph" reports.

Unlike a non-stop flight, a direct flight does not necessarily go from A to B without a stopover. Although a direct flight can keep the same flight number, it can still have one or more stopovers - for example to refuel or change crews - without passengers having to disembark.

Direct flights can therefore be considerably longer than non-stop flights. For example, Air China flight CA897/898 from Beijing via Madrid to São Paulo covers around 17,584 kilometers.

New longest non-stop flight in planning

The world's longest non-stop flight currently connects Singapore with New York. The Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR takes between 18 and 19 hours to cover the 15,349 kilometers.

Just under a year ago, however, the Australian airline Qantas announced plans to offer a non-stop connection from Sydney to London or New York from mid-2026. The flights are expected to last 22 hours, making them the longest non-stop flights in the world.

