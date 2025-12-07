This fungus is resistant to radiation and is even said to be able to live on it. Atlas of Mycology

Where once all life ended, his begins: in the ruins of the Chernobyl reactor grows a black fungus that not only survives extreme radiation - but possibly even lives from it. A biological mystery that fascinates scientists worldwide.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The black fungus Cladosporium sphaerospermum, which apparently uses ionizing radiation for its growth, thrives in the highly contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Research shows that the fungus grows faster under radiation, possibly through a process called radiosynthesis, in which melanin utilizes radiation in a similar way to chlorophyll utilizes light.

Tests on the ISS showed that the fungus can even shield cosmic radiation - an indication of possible potential for radiation protection in space travel. Show more

Almost 40 years after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, the exclusion zone around reactor block 4 is considered one of the most hostile places in the world. Silence now reigns where people once lived - but it is not completely empty. In the very place where radioactive radiation seems to be wiping out all life, a mysterious survivor is spreading: a black fungus called Cladosporium sphaerospermum. This is reported by "Bild".

The fungus thrives surprisingly well on the inner walls of the most contaminated buildings of the destroyed power plant. What makes it special is that it not only seems to resist the radiation - it could even help it to grow. Scientists suspect that its dark pigment, melanin, uses radiation in a similar way to chlorophyll in photosynthesis - a process known as radiosynthesis. The exact mechanism? Still an unsolved mystery today.

A discovery that baffled scientists

The fungus was first noticed at the end of the 1990s. Microbiologist Nelli Zhdanova found 37 species of fungi in the exclusion zone, many of them deep black and containing melanin. Cladosporium sphaerospermum was the dominant species - and seemed to feel particularly at home on radioactive surfaces.

The Chernobyl zone is home to "radiotrophic" fungi that use ionizing radiation as a source of energy to grow Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

The researcher was not alone in her astonishment. Radiopharmacologist Ekaterina Dadachova and immunologist Arturo Casadevall also tested the fungus under laboratory conditions: Irradiated with ionizing radiation, it grew faster than in radiation-free environments. A paradoxical observation that raises questions.

Cosmic tests - fungus in space

In 2022, scientists ventured an unusual experiment: they sent the Chernobyl mushroom into space and placed it on the outer shell of the ISS. The result: the mushroom measurably shielded the sensors underneath against cosmic radiation - a natural radiation shield that could even inspire space technology.

But how does it all work?

Despite all the experiments, there is no definitive proof that the fungus actually converts radiation into energy. Although melanin changes under the influence of radiation, the exact biological process remains unclear. Is it an evolutionary remnant - or a previously unknown form of energy production?

One thing is certain: Cladosporium sphaerospermum is a survivor - perhaps even a messenger from a world in which life is possible even in the death zone. A black mystery from Chernobyl that is likely to keep researchers busy for a long time to come.