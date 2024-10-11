The castle bears the name "El Masr". Screenshot Crown Real Estate

A castle is for sale in the municipality of Cologny GE. The property promises "numerous refined living spaces" and a three-storey tower with a view of Lake Geneva.

Highlights include a chapel and a three-storey tower with a teahouse on the top floor overlooking Lake Geneva.

It's yours for 55 million francs. Show more

Do you want to live in a castle? This dream could come true for you, as there is one for sale in Cologny GE, a municipality on Lake Geneva.

"El Masr" castle: this gem could soon be yours. Screenshot Crown Real Estate

Cologny is one of the wealthiest municipalities in Switzerland. Almost 6000 people live there.

Recently, you can also buy a castle there. The "El Masr" castle. It was renovated over four years and is now looking for a new owner.

The chandeliers are custom-made from Murano, an island in Venice. Screenshot Crown Real Estate

The castle was built in 1883 and has 1000 square meters of living space spread over three floors. The property itself is 4600 square meters in size. There are 15 rooms, eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the entire "house". There are also 26 parking spaces. It was built in the neo-Tudor style. A modern interpretation of historic Tudor architecture.

The castle has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Screenshot Crown Real Estate

The property promises "numerous refined living spaces", including a sumptuous living room, an elegant library and a large kitchen.

The castle has been built in the Neo-Tudor style. A modern interpretation of historic Tudor architecture. Screenshot Crown Real Estate

The website continues: "The architecture is adorned with sumptuous details such as custom-made chandeliers from Murano and marble statues and fountains imported from Venice, giving the castle a regal ambience."

The highlights also include a chapel and a three-storey tower, with a tea house on the top floor - with a view of Lake Geneva. Apparently "one of the few of its kind in Switzerland", it continues.

The tower with a view of Lake Geneva. Screenshot Crown Real Estate

It's all yours for 55 million francs. The price was revealed at the request of "watson".

The castle was built by the Scotsman Charles Floods at the end of the 19th century. Screenshot Crown Real Estate

The land used to belong to a cooper from Geneva, as "watson" writes. At the end of the 18th century, the Demierre family bought the estate. The family then built the tower, which is still standing today. The castle was only built at the end of the 19th century, combining Gothic and Oriental style elements. It was built by the Scotsman Charles Floods, who had just returned from Egypt and had apparently made a fortune there.

Flood also christened the castle "El Masr", which means "the Egyptian".

