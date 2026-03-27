While wars and crises dominate the headlines, positive developments are also giving us hope in Switzerland. Keystone; Bildmontage blue News

A baby boom in the world's fattest parrot or more inclusion at SBB: despite the dominating crisis reports, there is good news. Seven examples that show that progress is possible.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday morning, the independent rescue of the stranded humpback whale made positive headlines.

However, the news is mostly dominated by negative reports.

But there are certainly positive things to report: Progress is being made in areas such as inclusion in public transport, the return of the otter and improved air quality in large cities. Show more

The news went around the world: the humpback whale stranded off the German Baltic coast managed to free itself on Friday morning - even if the happy ending, i.e. its return to the Atlantic, is still uncertain. In times when wars, fire disasters and rising petrol prices dominate the headlines, the happy news of the brave marine mammal is likely to have had a healing effect on many people's emotional well-being.

Negative headlines traditionally dominate the news. Good news acts as a counterbalance here: it offers brief moments of relief and gives the feeling that not everything is bad.

Here are seven developments that are going really well.

Sunflowers on the train

SBB now offers sunflower wristbands throughout Switzerland. Keystone

Using public transport may be the most normal thing in the world for many - but not for everyone. When it comes to inclusion, SBB recently announced some good news: The Sunflower Lanyard for travelers with invisible disabilities is now available at all SBB Travel Centers throughout Switzerland. The so-called Sunflower Lanyard was initially used very successfully in the Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva regions from summer 2025.

Interest remains high and the response has been very positive, SBB told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. Over 10,000 wristbands have already been distributed. A survey of over 1,100 people after the pilot phase showed that there was a great desire for the ribbon to be introduced throughout Switzerland. The Sunflower lanyard is therefore now available in all SBB travel centers.

The green lanyard with yellow sunflowers is intended for people with disabilities such as autism, ADHD or Parkinson's disease, who are not visible. It is intended to signal that the person wearing it may need more patience, consideration or support when checking tickets, for example.

The otter returns

The otter can already be observed at Zurich Zoo. The chances of a sighting in the wild are increasing in Switzerland. Keystone

For the first time since 1935, an otter has been found in the canton of Solothurn. In January, experts discovered fresh tracks in the snow in Selzach that could be clearly assigned to the otter.

The otter was long considered a victim of human persecution in this country. From 1888, it was systematically exterminated by law - with hunting courses, bounties and traps. Although the species was placed under protection in 1952, it was too late: the last animal disappeared from Lake Neuchâtel in 1989 and the Federal Office for the Environment declared the "end of the otter in Switzerland" in 1990.

However, the authorities did not take the brave otter into account: since 2009, individual animals have been returning from Austria and France. Since then, otters have been detected along the Aare, Rhine, Rhone, Ticino and Inn rivers. A small population has formed along the Aare in particular, from which animals are now probably also migrating to new areas - as is currently the case in Solothurn.

However, the return is only just beginning: it is estimated that only around 20 animals live in the whole of Switzerland. The otter is still considered critically endangered. This makes every single detection all the more important - like the one in Selzach.

Cleaner air in big cities

Air quality has improved in large cities such as London. Keystone

There is a clear trend in several major cities in 2026: the air is getting better. According to a recent analysis, major cities such as London, Beijing and Amsterdam have reduced their pollution levels by more than 20 to 45 percent in some cases since 2010.

The reason lies in concrete measures: stricter emissions regulations, more electric cars, expansion of cycling infrastructure and driving bans for particularly dirty vehicles. Europe and China in particular are driving this development forward.

This has a direct impact on health. Air pollution is one of the biggest health risks worldwide - less particulate matter means fewer heart and lung diseases.

Air pollution is therefore not an insurmountable problem. With enough will, clear policies and the right technology, measurable improvements can be achieved within a few years.

Number of fatalities in car accidents at record low

Despite heavy traffic, the number of fatalities in car accidents has fallen to its lowest level since 1992. Keystone

Every death on the roads is one too many and certainly not good news. But the trend is positive: fewer people died on Swiss roads last year than in 2024, according to the road accident statistics published by the Federal Roads Office last week.

According to the statistics, 214 people died on Swiss roads in 2025, 36 fewer than in the previous year. The figure for car occupants even fell to a record low: 59 people died in passenger cars - the lowest number since statistics began in 1992.

Despite the positive trend, the number of people seriously injured has increased, as have accidents involving bicycles and e-bikes. Young motorcyclists are disproportionately affected by accidents. For this reason, adjustments to training are currently being discussed, such as the content or duration of basic practical training for motorcycle learner riders, or an increase in the minimum age to 18.

Education for girls reaches all-time high

In Afghanistan, the Taliban government banned girls from attending secondary schools and universities. Girls are also welcome at this open-air school founded by volunteers in Kabul. Keystone

More and more girls worldwide are gaining access to education. Since 2015, around 50 million additional girls have been enrolled in school, while at the same time around 5 million more girls are now completing each level of education than just a few years ago. The trend is also evident in the long term: the number of girls without access to school has fallen by around 39% since 2000.

This benefits entire societies: educated girls often earn more money later on, which can lift families out of poverty. They no longer marry as children and have healthier children. At the same time, the economy grows because more qualified workers are available. Studies also show that educated women have a greater say in decision-making - both politically and in everyday life - and thus ensure greater stability and equality. In short, education for girls is one of the most effective levers for development worldwide.

However, the challenge remains great: according to UNICEF, around 119 million girls worldwide still have no access to school.

Swiss museums return looted art

A selection of Benin objects from Swiss museums that have been restituted to Nigeria. Keystone

Swiss museums want to return looted works of art to Africa. To this end, Geneva and Zurich have now transferred ownership of 28 Benin bronzes and other artifacts to Nigeria. The artworks can be traced back to the looting of the British colonial army in 1897. Further returns from other cities are planned.

The Ethnographic Museum of the University of Zurich is returning 14 objects to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Museum Rietberg in Zurich eleven and the Musée d'ethnographie de la Ville de Genève a further three. The restitution decision was made by the University of Zurich, the City of Zurich and the City of Geneva.

The corresponding ownership agreement and the restitution agreement were signed on Friday at the Stadthaus in Zurich. Olugbile Holloway, Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in Nigeria, was also present.

Holloway was full of praise in front of the media in Zurich last Friday. "One sentence kept coming back to me: The Swiss keep their word," he said. For him, the looted works were like kidnapped children. The restitution shows that people from different backgrounds can sit around a table and do the right thing.

Baby boom among rare kakapos

Currently, kakapos are particularly keen to reproduce. Jake Osborne/Department of Conservation

The kakapo, the heaviest and only flightless parrot in the world, lives exclusively in New Zealand and is critically endangered. However, it is currently making positive headlines: There have not been as many chicks as there are now for decades. Back in the 1990s, researchers counted only around 50 animals, but thanks to intensive conservation programs, there are now over 230 again.

The current baby boom is closely linked to a natural phenomenon. The kakapo only reproduces when the rimu resin yew bears a particularly large amount of fruit - which only happens every two to four years. This year, the conditions are ideal and almost all the reproductive females were ready to breed.

#kakapo chicks Ongaonga-A2 and A3 on Pukenui during a health check. These chicks are “chalk” priority, meaning that they only get checked a few times before fledging (~75 days). They’re doing well. #kakapo2026 #conservation #wildlife



[image or embed] — Andrew Digby (@digs.bsky.social) 27. März 2026 um 10:43

So far, more than 240 eggs have been counted in 78 nests. However, only some of them will actually grow into healthy young. Nevertheless, the development is optimistic: 57 chicks are already alive and their progress is being closely monitored.

Kakapo female Rakiura is the center of attention. She can be watched in the livestream as she raises a chick.

Everything was strictly planned: Researchers artificially inseminated Rakiura with the sperm of three males in January. The fertilized eggs were placed in the incubator while she continued to care for other, partly unfertilized eggs. She was later given a so-called "smart egg", which imitates chick noises. Now Rakiura is looking after a young one - which, however, comes from another hen called Nora.

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