At an airport in Texas, a pilot lost control of his helicopter during take-off: first the aircraft spun around itself, then it crashed into a parked Cessna.

There was an accident in the US state of Texas on Sunday morning.

At the regional airport in Pearland, the pilot of the helicopter lost control for unknown reasons.

The helicopter spun uncontrollably around its own axis and crashed into a stationary aircraft.

The pilot escaped with a scare.

There was a collision at Pearland Regional Airport on Sunday morning. The pilot of the helicopter lost control of his aircraft at the airport in the US state of Texas.

During take-off, the helicopter spun out of control and crashed into a stationary aircraft. The rotors damaged the Cessna.

It is unclear why the pilot lost control. He was able to eject himself after the accident and escaped with a scare.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the circumstances of the accident.

