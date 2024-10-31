At an airport in Texas, a pilot lost control of his helicopter during take-off: first the aircraft spun around itself, then it crashed into a parked Cessna.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- There was an accident in the US state of Texas on Sunday morning.
- At the regional airport in Pearland, the pilot of the helicopter lost control for unknown reasons.
- The helicopter spun uncontrollably around its own axis and crashed into a stationary aircraft.
- The pilot escaped with a scare.
There was a collision at Pearland Regional Airport on Sunday morning. The pilot of the helicopter lost control of his aircraft at the airport in the US state of Texas.
During take-off, the helicopter spun out of control and crashed into a stationary aircraft. The rotors damaged the Cessna.
It is unclear why the pilot lost control. He was able to eject himself after the accident and escaped with a scare.
The US Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the circumstances of the accident.
More videos from the department