Only the roof and windows protrude from the asphalt: the Banana Peel from Taiwan is an extreme tuning project with spectacular lowering and steering like in a science fiction movie.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Banana Peel is an extremely modified Honda Civic that has been lowered so that only the roof, windows and part of the hood remain visible.

The vehicle is controlled without a steering wheel or pedals using sensors and screens from a lying position.

Videos of the Banana Peel have already been shared several times on social media. Show more

In Taiwan, the workshop Stance Garage Taiwan (SGT) has realized an extreme tuning project: the Banana Peel. As reported by La Derechia Diario, it is a completely converted Honda Civic EG that hovers just a few millimetres above the ground. Visually, it looks as if the vehicle is embedded in the asphalt - only the roof, the windows and part of the hood remain visible.

The trend towards lowered cars has long been established in the tuning scene. What makes the Banana Peel so special is not only its extreme lowering, but also its futuristic steering. The vehicle completely dispenses with a steering wheel or pedals. Instead, it is controlled via screens, sensors and cameras, just like in a spaceship. The driver lies in a horizontal position within a closed cabin and receives all information via digital displays.

To achieve this extreme depth, the entire vehicle structure was massively modified. The original body was rebuilt, the chassis redesigned and the steering system completely redeveloped. Despite its flat silhouette, the car remains agile and functional - at least on flat surfaces.

More on the topic