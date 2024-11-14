What a crazy slackline world record: two hot air balloons hovering at a height of 2500 meters. 25 meters separate the two and two professional slackliners balance from one to the other.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you The two professional slackliners, Friedi Kühne and Lukas Irmler, set a new world record.

The two balanced between two hot air balloons at a height of 2500 meters without a safety rope and with only a parachute on their backs.

The two hot air balloons were separated by 25 meters. Show more

It is a milestone in their high-altitude career: Bavarian professional slackliners Friedi Kühne and Lukas Irmler have broken the world record at a height of 2,500 meters between two hot-air balloons.

The two hot air balloons were separated by 25 meters. A 25 millimeter rope separates the two friends Friedi Kühne and Lukas Irmler from a 2500 meter deep abyss - without a safety rope, just a parachute on their backs.

Friedi Kühne and Lukas Irmler have been standing on slacklines at dizzying heights for half their lives.

Now the two have made one of their biggest dreams come true: to break the world slackline altitude record at 2500 meters between two hot air balloons.

The previous record was set by acrobat Rafael Bridi at a height of 1900 meters. He balanced over the crater of an active volcano.

More videos from the department