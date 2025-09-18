There is a high rate of relocation in Switzerland, but it is almost exclusively characterized by young tenants. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone

The Swiss housing market is in a constant state of flux - but this movement is only being caused by one part of the population, a new survey shows.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a Comparis survey, young people and tenants are the main drivers of mobility on the Swiss housing market, while the property market remains largely immobile.

Relocations follow typical phases of life: Younger people move because they are moving out or separating, middle-aged groups move because they need more space, while ownership is mainly reserved for high-income households.

Many people organize moves themselves for cost reasons, but find themselves caught between physical strain and the risks of sometimes unreliable removal companies. Show more

The Swiss housing market is on the move - but the momentum is coming from one section of the population in particular: the young and the renters. This is shown by a representative survey conducted by comparis.ch in collaboration with Switzerland's largest real estate portal.

Overall, 69 percent of respondents have changed their home at least once in the last ten years. The 18 to 35-year-olds are particularly mobile: 84 percent of this age group have moved at least once, compared to only 50 percent of those over 56.

Differences between tenants and owners

The difference between tenants and owners is even clearer. 80 percent of tenants have moved within ten years, compared to only 48 percent of homeowners and 60 percent of apartment owners.

The future plans also paint a clear picture: 28 percent of apartment renters are planning to move in the next twelve months - among apartment owners, the figure is only 10 percent, compared to 19 percent of homeowners. According to Comparis expert Harry Büsser, it is remarkable that homeowners plan to move twice as often as apartment owners: "This contradicts the assumption that a single-family home leads to sedentariness. The stage of life probably plays a major role here: houses are often occupied by older people who are looking for a solution that is suitable for their age."

He concludes: "We are seeing a growing divide in the housing market. On the one hand, a highly flexible rental market where young people move frequently, and on the other, an almost immobile property market that remains an impregnable fortress for most."

Reasons for moving: Biography in numbers

The mobility of young people is closely linked to their life situation. For 18 to 35-year-olds, changes in their private lives - such as moving out of their parents' home or a separation - are the most important reason for moving, accounting for 27%. For 36 to 55-year-olds, these factors only play a subordinate role at 13%. Here, the desire for more space dominates, often triggered by an addition to the family: 25 percent of those in this age group who wanted to move cited this as the main motive, compared to 14 percent of younger people.

"The reasons for moving reflect a classic life biography," explains Büsser. "For young people, the apartment is a flexible framework for a life in transition. Later, when the family grows, the apartment becomes too small and the next move is imminent. Both major life changes almost always take place within the rental market."

Ownership: an exclusive club

While the rental market is buzzing, the property market is virtually static. It is true that 18 percent of respondents stated that they had recently moved to buy a property. But the leap from renting to owning is rare. A full 79 percent of moves took place within the rental market.

Of the current homeowners, only 49% lived in a rented apartment before buying. 37 percent were already privileged - they previously lived in their own home or in a condominium. A further 14% rented, but already lived in a house. "The probability of moving into your own home as a tenant is significantly lower than moving from home to home," says Büsser.

Income is also a decisive factor: Households with a monthly income of less than 4,000 francs only own their own home in 11 percent of cases. For incomes over 8,000 francs, the figure is 37 percent.

Moving house: muscle power or cost trap?

Moving house itself is a challenge - and depends heavily on age. 62% of those who have moved in the last ten years organized the move privately. Young people in particular (77% of 18 to 35-year-olds) do it themselves. Among the over 56s, the figure is only 47%.

The most important reason for not using a removal company is the cost: 58% cited the price as the decisive factor. However, those who hire professionals are usually satisfied (90 percent). However, the minority who had a bad experience reported serious problems: Damage to furniture, inflated bills or damage to the property.

"This shows a gap in trust," warns expert Büsser. "People are caught between the physical drudgery of doing it themselves and the financial risk of a professional move. In the worst case, the cheapest offer can turn out to be a cost trap due to damage or higher bills from the removal company. It is highly recommended to compare different providers, request a binding quote and take a close look at the insurance cover provided by the removal company."