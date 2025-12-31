A Kia is driving on a US highway - apparently under control. But the driver is slumped over the steering wheel. What follows is a police operation that can be described without exaggeration as a precision maneuver.

On the Will Rogers Turnpike in the US state of Oklahoma, a car rolls unusually slowly along the highway. Several drivers raise the alarm: although the car stays in its lane, it does not react to traffic or signals.

When a police patrol pulls up, the reason is revealed - the driver has apparently fallen asleep.

Precision instead of risk

The officers begin a delicate operation between risk and precision.

The vehicle must be stopped without endangering others.

The video shows how the police proceed and why this moment deserves special attention.

