According to a new survey, Germans' trust in the government has fallen to an all-time low.

"Extremely alarming" This is how low Germans' trust in their government is

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In a new survey, only 17 percent of Germans express confidence in the government.

The figures range from 38 percent among CDU supporters to 2 percent among AfD voters.

The head of the German Civil Servants' Association warns of a "threat to our democracy." Summary created with

According to a public opinion poll commissioned by the civil servants' union dbb, only 17 percent of respondents believe the government is capable of fulfilling its responsibilities. In previous years, those figures were 23, 25, and 27 percent.

According to a survey conducted by the Forsa Institute, 79 percent of citizens in Germany believe that the government is overwhelmed by the sheer volume of its responsibilities and problems. Civil servants express slightly higher confidence in the government’s ability to act, with 36 percent expressing confidence in that ability.

A distinction was also made based on party preference: Supporters of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (38 percent), its Social Democratic coalition partner, the SPD (33 percent), and the Greens (26 percent) have the most confidence in the government.

Supporters of the Left Party (14 percent) have lower levels of trust, but this is especially true of supporters of the right-wing populist AfD (2 percent), which is the second-largest parliamentary group in the German parliament.

Where Citizens Believe the Government Is Overwhelmed

dbb President Volker Geyer called the results “a disaster and a wake-up call.” Geyer said, “This is extremely alarming. Things cannot and must not continue this way. And such a loss of trust is a threat to our democracy.”

When asked about specific areas, fewer citizens believe the government is overwhelmed. In one area, confidence has even increased significantly: regarding asylum and refugee policy, only 16 percent now believe the government is overwhelmed (2025: 30 percent). Geyer interpreted this primarily as a positive result of the restrictive asylum policy under Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

26 percent believe the government is overwhelmed in the areas of social security and pensions, and 18 percent believe it is overwhelmed in the areas of taxes and finance. Only 2 percent believe the government is overwhelmed in areas such as child care, 6 percent in national defense, and 10 percent in infrastructure.