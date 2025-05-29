SBB freight wagons: It would take more than 36,360 SBB Cargo "Eanos" bulk freight wagons to transport the debris that has fallen into the depths. Lined up end to end, this would result in a train around 560 kilometers long. For comparison: Switzerland is around 220 kilometers long from north to south.
The whole of Switzerland: If the debris were spread evenly over the surface of Switzerland, a layer 0.07 millimetres thick would cover the entire country. That is slightly thinner than a sheet of paper.
Lake: The volume of the landslide could fill 7.5 percent of Lake Oeschinen in the Bernese Oberland
Single-family homes: It could fill around 3,570 single-family homes, assuming the so-called cubic capacity of an average Swiss single-family home is 840 cubic meters.
Swimming pool: You could fill 1200 Olympic swimming pools with it
Removal boxes: If you were to fill the rubble into 60-liter moving boxes, you would need a whole 50,000,000 of them - about 5.5 for every inhabitant of Switzerland.
bottles: If the rock were filled into 1.5-liter PET bottles, it would take around 2,000,000,000 bottles - more than 220 for every inhabitant of Switzerland.