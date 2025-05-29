The valley floor after the glacier collapse in the Lötschental. KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

The glacier collapse in Blatten VS transported around three million cubic meters of debris into the Lötschental. But how much is that?

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three million cubic meters of rock, debris and ice came down into the valley during the glacier collapse in Blatten VS.

A few sample calculations illustrate just how much material that is.

You could fill around 50,000,000 moving boxes with the rubble - 5.5 for every person in Switzerland. Show more

Three million cubic meters of rock came down into the valley with the glacier in Blatten VS on Wednesday. Raphael Mayoraz, Head of Natural Hazards Valais, said this at a media conference.

But what does that mean? Here are a few examples:

SBB freight wagons: It would take more than 36,360 SBB Cargo "Eanos" bulk freight wagons to transport the debris that has fallen into the depths. Lined up end to end, this would result in a train around 560 kilometers long. For comparison: Switzerland is around 220 kilometers long from north to south.

The whole of Switzerland: If the debris were spread evenly over the surface of Switzerland, a layer 0.07 millimetres thick would cover the entire country. That is slightly thinner than a sheet of paper.

Lake: The volume of the landslide could fill 7.5 percent of Lake Oeschinen in the Bernese Oberland

Single-family homes: It could fill around 3,570 single-family homes, assuming the so-called cubic capacity of an average Swiss single-family home is 840 cubic meters.

Huge masses of rubble cover the valley floor in Blatten VS. Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Swimming pool: You could fill 1200 Olympic swimming pools with it

Removal boxes: If you were to fill the rubble into 60-liter moving boxes, you would need a whole 50,000,000 of them - about 5.5 for every inhabitant of Switzerland.

bottles: If the rock were filled into 1.5-liter PET bottles, it would take around 2,000,000,000 bottles - more than 220 for every inhabitant of Switzerland.