Flooded tracks, destroyed cars - videos show devastating storm damage. There was severe devastation in Brienz in particular.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were severe thunderstorms in Switzerland on Monday.

In addition to the cantons of Uri and Aargau, the Bernese Oberland was particularly hard hit.

Videos show the devastating destruction. Show more

In the course of yesterday evening, violent thunderstorms fell in many regions of Switzerland. The Bernese Oberland was hit particularly hard.

Many rescue workers were deployed, particularly in the municipality of Brienz and the Lütschinen valleys. The train station and many cars were under water and there was alluvial debris everywhere.

70 people were evacuated from their homes to a gymnasium due to the storms in Brienz. Two people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

More videos from the department