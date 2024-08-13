  1. Residential Customers
Flash floods in the video This is how badly the storm devastated Brienz

Stéphanie Süess

13.8.2024

Flooded tracks, destroyed cars - videos show devastating storm damage. There was severe devastation in Brienz in particular.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There were severe thunderstorms in Switzerland on Monday.
  • In addition to the cantons of Uri and Aargau, the Bernese Oberland was particularly hard hit.
  • Videos show the devastating destruction.
In the course of yesterday evening, violent thunderstorms fell in many regions of Switzerland. The Bernese Oberland was hit particularly hard.

Many rescue workers were deployed, particularly in the municipality of Brienz and the Lütschinen valleys. The train station and many cars were under water and there was alluvial debris everywhere.

Severe weather. 70 people had to be evacuated in Brienz BE

70 people were evacuated from their homes to a gymnasium due to the storms in Brienz. Two people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

