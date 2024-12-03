Many Tesla owners turn against Elon Musk with stickers. Keystone

Thousands of Tesla owners are using various stickers to justify their car purchase. They are ashamed. Elon Musk is unlikely to be dissuaded.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many once enthusiastic Tesla owners are distancing themselves from Elon Musk, whose closeness to Donald Trump is causing disappointment.

Tesla's sales figures are stagnating, which experts attribute to an ageing model portfolio and strong competition.

Sales of anti-Musk stickers are booming as Tesla drivers try to show their distance from Musk. Show more

Tesla was once seen as a symbol of technological progress and environmental responsibility - especially in liberal circles in the USA. But for many electric car owners, the tide has turned. Elon Musk's closeness to Donald Trump, his far-right views and controversial political decisions have triggered a wave of rejection - including in the form of protest stickers on the once celebrated vehicles.

"Sales have really skyrocketed. The day after the election was by far the most successful day," reports Matt Hiller, who sells anti-Musk stickers such as "Anti Elon Tesla Club" or "I Bought This Before Elon Went Crazy". The sticker manufacturer sees the boom as an outlet for frustrated Tesla owners who can no longer identify with the image of the billionaire entrepreneur. "People tell me that they feel more comfortable driving their Teslas again thanks to these stickers," explains Hiller, whose business is flourishing on platforms such as Etsy and Amazon.

A business selling anti-Elon Musk bumper stickers is providing some insight into Tesla owners turning against the company's CEO.... pic.twitter.com/iY6biujsMl — Tímea Selymes (@SelymesTimea) November 29, 2024

From environmental hero to polarizer

The disappointment of many Tesla drivers is understandable when you consider Musk's transformation. Once celebrated as a visionary climate protector who revolutionized the automotive sector with Tesla and focused on renewable energies, the entrepreneur has increasingly fallen out of favour with liberal buyers. His Platform X has become a rallying point for hate and conspiracy theories and his public support for Donald Trump is irritating once loyal fans. "I thought he was going to move our country forward, but he's turned out to be much more of a villain," Mika Houston, a Tesla owner from Las Vegas, told the media.

Musk's political orientation now has concrete consequences: As a member of Trump's administration, he heads the "Department of Government Efficiency", which is planning massive layoffs in the public sector. This has intensified public criticism of his role and motives. Many Tesla drivers like Pamela Perkins from California's Silicon Valley are even considering selling their vehicles as a result: "I used to think Musk was a genius, but he quickly showed his dark side," says the 79-year-old.

Just spotted someone with a Tesla with a sticker on that said “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy.” EDS aka Elon Derangement syndrome = the newest mental illness pic.twitter.com/r6Ldl2mhj2 — Laura Matsue (@lauramatsue) October 21, 2024

A fragile image and the competition

It remains to be seen whether Musk's image change will have a lasting impact on Tesla's sales figures. Market researchers see the company's current challenges less in political polarization than in economic and product strategy factors. Tesla's product range has aged and many competitors have caught up technologically. According to Cox Automotive, Tesla recorded a seven percent drop in sales figures in the last quarter - a trend that industry experts attribute to external market conditions.

At the same time, Musk's political stance is opening up new customer segments. While many liberal buyers are turning their backs on Tesla, Trump supporters could turn to electric cars more frequently in future. "Elon is Tesla: his persona definitely has an impact on the perception of the brand, and he polarizes," explains Stephanie Valdez Streaty from Cox Automotive. The crucial question remains whether the departure of the original target group can be offset by new buyers in the long term.