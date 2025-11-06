Many fraudsters use Swiss telephone numbers to pretend to be employees or members of the authorities. Gemini @blue News

When a Swiss number appears on the display, many people are lulled into a sense of security. However, more and more often it is a call from abroad - with fraudulent intent. The Federal Office of Communications now wants to put an end to this deception.

Martin Abgottspon

"This is your bank - we have detected suspicious transactions on your account." These and similar sentences have become commonplace. The voice on the other end sounds reputable, the number on the display trustworthy. But the reality is different. Behind the Swiss number is often a call center abroad whose aim is to steal sensitive data or money.

This pretending to be a fake telephone number is called spoofing and affects not only the victims of the calls, but also the legitimate owners of the misused numbers. They are surprised by outraged callbacks or even find themselves on blacklists.

Hundreds of cases per week

According to the Federal Office for Cybersecurity's reporting office, hundreds of reports of spoofing fraud are received every week. The perpetrators vary their methods, but the principle remains the same: deception through technical manipulation.

Telecom providers such as Swisscom have been trying to counteract this for years. They already block around one million suspicious calls every month, but the flood continues. Fraudsters are constantly using new gateways to circumvent existing blocks.

From January 1, 2026, OFCOM now wants to take tougher action. Calls coming from abroad that display a Swiss landline number must be clearly marked in future. If manipulation is detected, the call will either appear as "unknown" or be blocked completely. The regulation will also apply to mobile numbers from July 1, 2026.

The authority has developed the technical standards together with the Swiss telecoms companies. The aim is to increase transparency and deterrence. Because anyone who immediately recognizes that a call is not genuine hangs up and prevents damage before it occurs.

Positive experiences in Austria

A look at Austria shows that such measures can be effective. Similar regulations have been in force there for over a year. The number of reported spoofing cases has fallen drastically. But the problem has only shifted. Instead of Austrian numbers, fraudsters are now using German or British prefixes.

Bakom is aware of this risk, but relies on the sensitivity of the Swiss population. It remains to be seen whether the new rules will be enough. Several motions have already been tabled in Parliament calling for more comprehensive protection - such as stricter authentication procedures for all telephone calls or international cooperation to identify perpetrators.

Because while the authorities are enacting rules, criminals have long been developing new strategies. The relationship remains asymmetrical. A cat-and-mouse game in which each side tries to anticipate the next move.