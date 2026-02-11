The "Güggeli-Express" is bankrupt. Facebook

The "Güggeli-Express" is bankrupt, the barbecue trolleys are at a standstill - but owner Karin Suter doesn't want to simply write off the traditional business. She is now looking for fresh money from outside and is even considering crowdfunding.

The "Güggeli-Express" has been in liquidation since the end of January and the business has been closed since last week.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, owner Karin Suter is hoping for investors to save the family business.

A head griller says the interruption could last until March, but the future is officially open. Show more

The "Güggeli-Express" has officially been at a standstill since the bankruptcy at the end of January - but not necessarily at an end. Owner Karin Suter does not want to give up her family's life's work without a fight and is looking for ways to save the business after all.

As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Suter is focusing primarily on investors who could provide the company with new capital. Crowdfunding is also an option, she tells the newspaper. However, she says she does not have the money for another round of legal action, such as going to the Federal Supreme Court.

The business is currently closed. A head griller confirms to the Tages-Anzeiger that there is currently no business, even if this still appears differently on the website. He has been told that the interruption will initially last until the beginning of March, perhaps until the end of March.

Company owes millions

Suter explains her situation as a chain of unfortunate circumstances: After an accident at work last year - she had broken a vertebra in her back - the accounts had not been consistently kept up to date. A trustee, who was supposed to exonerate her, finally deposited the balance sheet with the bankruptcy office and thus triggered the proceedings, according to Suter's account. The trustee did not wish to comment to the "Tages-Anzeiger".

One thing is clear: the initial situation is difficult. According to a ruling by the Bülach district court, on which the Tages-Anzeiger is based, the company was already overindebted by around CHF 1.14 million in the summer of 2025, and wages amounting to several tens of thousands of francs were outstanding at the time.

It remains to be seen what a rescue plan will mean for the 30 or so employees. It is also unclear whether and how the 14 distinctive barbecue trolleys will ever reappear at their locations. Suter says she is vacillating between fear and hope - and is now looking for the one step that will get the Güggeli Express back on the road.