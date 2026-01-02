What is important when treating burn victims - Gallery Several injured people were flown by helicopter to the University Hospital in Lausanne, one of the two specialized centers for severe burn victims in Switzerland. Image: dpa The treatment of severe burns is costly and complicated. Image: dpa A helicopter takes off from the Hotel du Valais hospital in Sion, where dozens of burn victims are being treated. Image: Baz Ratner/AP/dpa What is important when treating burn victims - Gallery Several injured people were flown by helicopter to the University Hospital in Lausanne, one of the two specialized centers for severe burn victims in Switzerland. Image: dpa The treatment of severe burns is costly and complicated. Image: dpa A helicopter takes off from the Hotel du Valais hospital in Sion, where dozens of burn victims are being treated. Image: Baz Ratner/AP/dpa

40 people died and 119 were seriously injured in the devastating fire during a New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana VS. An expert explains what helps the injured.

DPA dpa

Victims with severe burns such as those in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana require special and complicated treatment.

The care of the patients requires special room conditions and doctors, explains an expert.

Injured people with large burns are treated in rooms that are as sterile as possible, with a room temperature of 30 degrees and high humidity.

The high risk of infection poses a major challenge during treatment. Show more

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS also sheds light on the complex medical treatment of burn victims. This is because people with severe burns, such as those in the devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar, require special treatment.

First of all, people on fire should be extinguished with blankets if possible and not with water, says Paul Fuchs, Vice President of the German Society for Burns Medicine.

Small burns can be cooled with water for the first minute or two to relieve pain. For large burns, water is more likely to lead to hypothermia. Fuchs emphasizes that it is also important to take care to protect yourself - and of course to start the rescue chain.

Patients have enormous fluid loss

The skin is an important protection against cold and infection. The care of patients requires special room conditions and medical staff. According to Fuchs, injured people with large burns are treated in rooms that are as sterile as possible, with a room temperature of 30 degrees and high humidity. Applying a large bandage alone requires a specialized team of nursing and medical staff.

According to Fuchs, patients also lose an enormous amount of fluid in the initial phase and need 10 to 20 liters of water in the first 24 hours.

"The big challenge in treatment is treating the infections," said Fuchs. "Bacteria sometimes get into the bloodstream through the large wounds and then lead to life-threatening infections."

According to Fuchs, patients are also sometimes "artificially" ventilated for long periods of time due to swelling of the airways or to treat pain, which in turn can lead to pneumonia.

Cultivated skin from the laboratory

There are two ways to close the skin as quickly as possible. The first is so-called split-thickness skin grafting: "Fractions of millimetres of healthy skin are removed and then slit with many very small incisions," said Fuchs.

"The skin is then pulled apart to increase its surface area." It then looks like a hunter's fence. A kind of skin grid is therefore placed on the wound, which grows over - albeit with scarring. This can take weeks or months.

"Once 80 percent of the skin has been burned, cultivated skin from the laboratory can be used," explained Fuchs. The patient's own skin is removed and allowed to grow in the laboratory. This takes 3 to 3.5 weeks and is very expensive, which is why the procedure is only used for selected patients. A skin transplant from another person is not possible, as the skin is rejected.