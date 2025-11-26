  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

20,000 kilometers in 29 hours This is now the world's longest direct flight

SDA

26.11.2025 - 19:02

The Chinese airline China Eastern is offering the world's longest direct flight from next week.
The Chinese airline China Eastern is offering the world's longest direct flight from next week.
IMAGO/foto2press

Up to 29 hours in the air: Chinese airline China Eastern is now offering the world's longest flight: The Boeing 777-300ER has to cover around 20,000 kilometers from Shanghai to Buenos Aires.

Keystone-SDA

26.11.2025, 19:02

26.11.2025, 19:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • From December 4, the Chinese airline China Eastern will be offering the world's longest direct flight.
  • A Boeing 777-300ER will fly twice a week from Shanghai Buenos Airlines.
  • For the 20,000 kilometer route, China Eastern calculates 25.5 hours for the outward flight and 29 hours for the return flight.
  • However, the aircraft will make a technical stop in Auckland, New Zealand, where it will be refueled and the crew changed.
Show more

The Chinese airline China Eastern will be offering the world's longest direct flight from next week. From December 4, the airline will fly twice a week from the Chinese business metropolis of Shanghai to the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

Argentina's government approved the new connection on Wednesday by publication in the official gazette. Shanghai and Buenos Aires are almost exactly opposite each other on the globe. For the 20,000 kilometer route, China Eastern calculates 25.5 hours for the outward flight and 29 hours for the return flight.

Turbulence ranking. The most turbulent flight routes in Europe pass over Switzerland

Turbulence rankingThe most turbulent flight routes in Europe pass over Switzerland

However, the connection is not a non-stop flight. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will make a technical stop in Auckland, New Zealand, as reported by the aviation magazine "Aero". There, the aircraft will be refueled and the crew changed. Passengers will be allowed to leave the aircraft briefly during the two-hour layover.

More on the topic

Lots of comfort, good food. This airline has the best Economy Class in the world

Lots of comfort, good foodThis airline has the best Economy Class in the world

Grounding with an announcement. Nine Swiss aircraft have to stay on the ground for more than a year

Grounding with an announcementNine Swiss aircraft have to stay on the ground for more than a year

Swiss outside the top 10. These are the 20 best airlines in the world

Swiss outside the top 10These are the 20 best airlines in the world