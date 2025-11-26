The Chinese airline China Eastern is offering the world's longest direct flight from next week. IMAGO/foto2press

Up to 29 hours in the air: Chinese airline China Eastern is now offering the world's longest flight: The Boeing 777-300ER has to cover around 20,000 kilometers from Shanghai to Buenos Aires.

The Chinese airline China Eastern will be offering the world's longest direct flight from next week. From December 4, the airline will fly twice a week from the Chinese business metropolis of Shanghai to the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

Argentina's government approved the new connection on Wednesday by publication in the official gazette. Shanghai and Buenos Aires are almost exactly opposite each other on the globe. For the 20,000 kilometer route, China Eastern calculates 25.5 hours for the outward flight and 29 hours for the return flight.

However, the connection is not a non-stop flight. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will make a technical stop in Auckland, New Zealand, as reported by the aviation magazine "Aero". There, the aircraft will be refueled and the crew changed. Passengers will be allowed to leave the aircraft briefly during the two-hour layover.